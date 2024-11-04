Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Now that’s a camper van! Brabus Big Boy 1200 is a million-pound motorhome

The Big Boy 1200 comes with a 523bhp 12.8-litre diesel engine and a PlayStation 5

By:Alastair Crooks
4 Nov 2024
Brabus Big Boy 1200 - outdoor front 3/418

When you hear the name Brabus, you might think of tuned Mercedes-AMG models or a Rolls-Royce with a bodykit, but the German brand has branched out into the motorhome sector with this, the Big Boy 1200. 

As the name suggests, it’s not exactly small. The Big Boy 1200 is based on the Mercedes Actros truck, which is then turned into a motorhome by a Belgian-based converter STX Motorhomes. Powering this 12-metre long, 26-tonne house on wheels is a 12.8-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel developing 523bhp and 2,600Nm of torque.

The top speed is limited to a very un-Brabus-like 56mph, but it’s what the Big Boy 1200 can do while stationary that really impresses. There are four electrically powered slide-out ‘modules’ that expand the size of the bedroom and salon, and if that’s not enough, there’s also a walk-in bathroom with a shower and toilet, plus a kitchen with a sink, oven, induction hob, fridge and even a dishwasher. In total, there’s 30 square metres of living space inside the Brabus; to put that into perspective, the average one-bedroom house in the UK has 46 square metres. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

To make sure you don’t roll off the double bed, the Big Boy 1200 comes with hydraulic jacks to keep it perfectly level. Electrically retractable stairs on the side of the salon allow for passengers to get in and out via their own door. While the Brabus has the basic amenities you’d expect, there’s also a 43-inch TV. This doesn’t quite match the 48-inch screen in the back of a Lexus LM, but it does feature a PlayStation 5, and there’s satellite internet thanks to a Starlink set up. According to Brabus, this ensures the Big Boy 1200 can stay connected even in remote areas. 

Being a Brabus product, the brand’s logos are strewn all around the cabin and on the exterior - which can only be finished in an ominous black. The front end features a carbon-fibre radiator and there’s additional lighting thanks to a new light bar on the roof. 

The Big Boy 1200 is built to order and Brabus suggests pricing of 1,260,504 Euros (roughly one million pounds).

Looking for a campervan but the Brabus Big Boy is a bit out of your budget? Take a look at our guide to buying a motorhome in the UK...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mercedes confirms future EQ cars will have traditional ‘class’ names
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 - EQS badge

Mercedes confirms future EQ cars will have traditional ‘class’ names

German brand’s boss confirms it is revamping its all-electric EQ naming strategy
News
9 Oct 2024
Best project cars 2024
Best project cars - header image

Best project cars 2024

Grab your toolkit and get stuck in as we reveal the best project cars to buy right now
Best cars & vans
21 Aug 2024
Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars
Pebble Beach Tour d&#039;Elegance

Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars

Some of the most iconic car brands lined up to unveil new metal in Monterey
News
20 Aug 2024
New Mercedes-AMG EV prepares to tempt Porsche Taycan buyers
New Mercedes-AMG EV supersaloon - front cornering

New Mercedes-AMG EV prepares to tempt Porsche Taycan buyers

Is the Porsche Taycan about to get its most serious performance EV rival yet? Mercedes-AMG thinks so…
News
6 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Fuel duty frozen, but new car buyers hit by VED hikes
Parliament

Fuel duty frozen, but new car buyers hit by VED hikes

Labour’s first budget spares drivers at the pumps, while industry raises investment fears
News
31 Oct 2024
New Hyundai Inster 2024 review: quirky EV is appealing despite its high price
Hyundai Inster - front

New Hyundai Inster 2024 review: quirky EV is appealing despite its high price

The new Hyundai Inster EV is fun to drive, has plenty of space and is well equipped
Road tests
1 Nov 2024
Renault 5 review
Renault 5 - front tracking

Renault 5 review

The retro-inspired Renault 5 electric supermini is well-priced, nice to drive, and has great tech
In-depth reviews
31 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content