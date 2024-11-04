Now that’s a camper van! Brabus Big Boy 1200 is a million-pound motorhome

When you hear the name Brabus, you might think of tuned Mercedes-AMG models or a Rolls-Royce with a bodykit, but the German brand has branched out into the motorhome sector with this, the Big Boy 1200.

As the name suggests, it’s not exactly small. The Big Boy 1200 is based on the Mercedes Actros truck, which is then turned into a motorhome by a Belgian-based converter STX Motorhomes. Powering this 12-metre long, 26-tonne house on wheels is a 12.8-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel developing 523bhp and 2,600Nm of torque.

The top speed is limited to a very un-Brabus-like 56mph, but it’s what the Big Boy 1200 can do while stationary that really impresses. There are four electrically powered slide-out ‘modules’ that expand the size of the bedroom and salon, and if that’s not enough, there’s also a walk-in bathroom with a shower and toilet, plus a kitchen with a sink, oven, induction hob, fridge and even a dishwasher. In total, there’s 30 square metres of living space inside the Brabus; to put that into perspective, the average one-bedroom house in the UK has 46 square metres.

To make sure you don’t roll off the double bed, the Big Boy 1200 comes with hydraulic jacks to keep it perfectly level. Electrically retractable stairs on the side of the salon allow for passengers to get in and out via their own door. While the Brabus has the basic amenities you’d expect, there’s also a 43-inch TV. This doesn’t quite match the 48-inch screen in the back of a Lexus LM, but it does feature a PlayStation 5, and there’s satellite internet thanks to a Starlink set up. According to Brabus, this ensures the Big Boy 1200 can stay connected even in remote areas.

Being a Brabus product, the brand’s logos are strewn all around the cabin and on the exterior - which can only be finished in an ominous black. The front end features a carbon-fibre radiator and there’s additional lighting thanks to a new light bar on the roof.

The Big Boy 1200 is built to order and Brabus suggests pricing of 1,260,504 Euros (roughly one million pounds).

