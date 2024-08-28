Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Mercedes EQE 350+ joins rejigged lineup with headline 429-mile range

New powertrain options have been introduced for both the Mercedes EQE and the EQE SUV models

by: Jordan Katsianis
28 Aug 2024
Mercedes EQE 350+ - front tracking11

Mercedes has readjusted both its EQE and EQE SUV ranges in the UK, adding new powertrain options that offer more power and better range figures than before. All come with adjusted trim levels and specifications across both saloon and SUV body styles, and are on sale now. 

Starting with the EQE, there’s a new entry-level EQE 350+ powertrain option which replaces the previous EQE 300. This model retains a single-motor layout, but the rear-mounted unit is now slightly more powerful with 288bhp, up from 241bhp. This is combined with a larger 91kWh battery as already found in higher-spec dual-motor models, which Merc says unlocks a potential range of up to 428 miles. 

Above this sits the new EQE 500, which effectively replaces the previous EQE 350. This adds a second motor to the powertrain, creating a peak power figure of 402bhp. It uses the same 91kWh battery pack, and comes with a WLTP range of 377 miles. 

Both EQE saloons are available in AMG Line or AMG Line Night Edition form, the latter then split between Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. The base 350+ also still offers an entry-level Sport model, and a top-spec AMG EQE 53 still tops the range. 

There have been other changes to the equipment included with each trim, including standard fitment of the integrated Hyperscreen for all EQE 500 and EQE 53 models – previously it was an expensive £6,990 option. Other small changes, including the reversion to steel spring suspension instead of air-springs and smaller wheel sizes across most trims. Those wanting to retain the air springs can still add them back in as part of a ‘Refinement Package’. 

Changes to the EQE SUV are less dramatic, as it also picks up the new 350+ single-motor powertrain option for the first time, giving it up to 375 miles of range. Otherwise, the SUV’s existing 350 and 500 dual-motor powertrain options remain as before. Prices range from £69,105 for the base EQE saloon, up to £124,995 for the EQE 53 SUV. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

