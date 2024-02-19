New Mercedes EQS facelift spied with camo hiding new design elements and tech

This is an updated version of the Mercedes EQS, the S-Class sized all-electric flagship saloon that was introduced back in 2021. The EQS was revealed with great fanfare as a vision of the brand’s future in terms of tech, design and overarching philosophy, but has received mixed reviews in terms of its actual driving experience. Keen to refine the package, Mercedes will most likely focus on tech and powertrain updates with this facelift, as well as some subtle styling changes.

Starting with the design, most obvious on this particular prototype are new head and tail lights. The headlights are a similar shape to before, but we can spot new internals that feature the three-pointed star motif. Also visible is a horizontal element above, suggesting that Mercedes intends to retain a full-width light bar that helps distinguish it from the marginally smaller EQE on the road.

These sit within a redesigned front bumper, which at this stage is still under heavy camouflage. Of more interest is the space above it, which looks to be housing a larger radar opening which should support the application of extended autonomous driving functionality.

The rear lights have the same internal lighting elements as on the current Mercedes EQS model, but appear slightly darker in appearance, although this might be specific to this prototype. Beneath, the covered rear bumper will also feature subtle design changes.