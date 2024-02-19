Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Mercedes EQS facelift spied with camo hiding new design elements and tech

Merc’s flagship EV is set to gain a raft of new elements, some we can see and others we can’t

by: Jordan Katsianis
19 Feb 2024
Mercedes EQS facelift (camouflaged) - front tracking5

This is an updated version of the Mercedes EQS, the S-Class sized all-electric flagship saloon that was introduced back in 2021. The EQS was revealed with great fanfare as a vision of the brand’s future in terms of tech, design and overarching philosophy, but has received mixed reviews in terms of its actual driving experience. Keen to refine the package, Mercedes will most likely focus on tech and powertrain updates with this facelift, as well as some subtle styling changes.

Starting with the design, most obvious on this particular prototype are new head and tail lights. The headlights are a similar shape to before, but we can spot new internals that feature the three-pointed star motif. Also visible is a horizontal element above, suggesting that Mercedes intends to retain a full-width light bar that helps distinguish it from the marginally smaller EQE on the road. 

These sit within a redesigned front bumper, which at this stage is still under heavy camouflage. Of more interest is the space above it, which looks to be housing a larger radar opening which should support the application of extended autonomous driving functionality. 

Mercedes EQS facelift (camouflaged) - side tracking5

The rear lights have the same internal lighting elements as on the current Mercedes EQS model, but appear slightly darker in appearance, although this might be specific to this prototype. Beneath, the covered rear bumper will also feature subtle design changes. 

Helping disguise the prototype EQS’s vast body side are a set of 21-inch wheels. This wheel design is currently available for non-AMG Line models in overseas markets, but we expect Mercedes to retain a largely AMG-Line based range in the UK. A peek inside the prototype also reveals this specific car doesn’t have the headline-grabbing Hyperscreen fitted – we suspect this will continue to be fitted only to high-spec models or as an expensive option. 

Mercedes has also been working on upgrades to the EVA platform underpinning the EQS. This was the first production Mercedes to sit on the bespoke platform that’s since gone on to underpin the EQE and the pair's subsequent SUV derivatives.  

Being so new, the chassis’ fundamentals are unlikely to change, we suspect the battery tech and capacities are likely to be upgraded without being totally redesigned. As it stands, all EQS models in the UK feature a 112kWh capacity, unlocking class-leading range figures of up to 440 miles.

Mercedes EQS facelift (camouflaged) - rear 3/45

Unlike a growing number of rival EVs, Merc’s EVA platform still utilises a 400V electrical system, putting a relative ceiling in terms of the car’s charging and performance capabilities. This might suggest an adoption of a more advanced 800V architecture with this facelift, but nothing is as yet confirmed. 

Beyond this, we expect the update to focus on some of the rough edges of the Mercedes EQS. This should include changes right across most of the car’s dynamic elements, such as the intelligent air suspension and rear-wheel steering systems, plus refinements around the car’s regenerative brakes and electric motor calibrations.  

We will get a full insight into the changes later in the spring along with plenty of insight about potential upgrades due across other EQS and EQE models.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

