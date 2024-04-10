Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New 2024 Mercedes EQS cements its position as the electric car range champ

Up to 511 miles of range and a new face for Mercedes’ all-electric flagship saloon

by: Alastair Crooks
10 Apr 2024
Mercedes EQS - front 3/4 static12

The first Mercedes to sit on the cutting-edge EVA platform, the EQS was billed as the ultimate iteration of the German firm’s all-electric EQ line up. Now it’s been improved for 2024 with a mid-life refresh. 

Mercedes says this isn’t a facelift, but rather a model year update - suggesting further tweaks could be in store for the EQS. The old model came with a 108kWh battery capacity, but this new one features a 118kWh battery - which has had knock-on effects to the EQS’ already impressive range. There’s also a new trim level which focuses on a more traditional front-end design with the three-pointed star badge on the bonnet, plus a host of new technology inside. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The larger battery is the most significant part of this Mercedes EQS update and it features on every variant, from the single-motor, rear-wheel drive 450+ to the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains of the 500 and 580. 

Mercedes EQS - interior12

441 miles was the maximum range you could extract from the old EQS, this has now bumped up to 511 miles in the 450+ version. The larger battery incorporates new cells within an unchanged casing so despite this being a more energy-dense unit, the packaging remains the same. Mercedes says these new cells should arrive on other EVA2-based EQ models in the near future so we expect the EQS SUV and even the EQE and EQE SUV to be given range boosts soon.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The all-wheel drive 4MATIC version understandably doesn't get as much range with the 450, 500 and 580 all offering 497 miles. Helping to unlock this extra range is a now standard-fit heat pump, improved energy recuperation and a disconnecting front electric motor for the 4MATIC models. 

Performance remains the same as before, the 450+ will complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.1 seconds thanks to its 355bhp, the 450 4MATIC takes 5.6 seconds, the 500 4MATIC takes 4.8 seconds and the 580 4MATIC takes 4.3 seconds with its 544bhp output. Mercedes has also modified the brake cylinder for better brake pedal feel. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Moving on to the design, and head of vehicle development for the Mercedes EQS, Holger Enzmann, tells us “Mercedes has listened to customer feedback on the EQS”. As a result, there’s a new front-end look offered on ‘Electric Art Line’ trim levels, that’ll sit alongside AMG Line. The Electric Art Line may get a different name here in the UK, but it features the three-point star on the bonnet and a new faux grille design with horizontal strips. A new headlight signature has been added to this new trim level as well as the AMG Line EQS. The choice between the two designs has no impact on car’s range, according to Mercedes. 

Inside, the gigantic hyperscreen has now been made standard and is equipped with the latest Mercedes MBUX infotainment system. Rear legroom was also a point of contention with EQS buyers according to Mercedes and to help alleviate this, they’ve allowed the rear backrest to tilt by up to 38 degrees (up from 30 degrees). The rear passenger (not the one behind the driver) also has a button to fold the front passenger seat forward to create even more space. The seats themselves have also been revised in the name of comfort with 5mm extra padding. 

Pricing for the Mercedes EQS currently kicks off at £112,610 and we suspect these new changes will bring a higher price tag when the car arrives later this year.

Don't miss our next car video, subscribe to our YouTube channel today ...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Mercedes EQS facelift spied with camo hiding new design elements and tech
Mercedes EQS facelift (camouflaged) - front tracking
News

New Mercedes EQS facelift spied with camo hiding new design elements and tech

Merc’s flagship EV is set to gain a raft of new elements, some we can see and others we can’t
19 Feb 2024
Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2024
Longest electric car ranges header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2024

Racking up the miles? These are the electric cars with the longest battery ranges that you can buy in the UK
24 Jan 2024
New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 2023 review
Mercedes-AMG EQS 35 - front cornering
Road tests

New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 2023 review

The EQS 53 is hugely impressive on paper, but it lacks that special something
4 Jul 2023

Most Popular

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals
Vauxhall Frontera - front
News

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals

Vauxhall’s value-focused Frontera SUV will replace the Crossland with ICE and EV powertrains
9 Apr 2024
‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’
Opinion - Triumph
Opinion

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’

Mike Rutherford thinks there needs to be more British car companies selling sensibly priced cars on the world stage
7 Apr 2024
MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?
MG4 Xpower and Cupra Leon - front tracking
Car group tests

MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?

Is an electric hot hatch a match for a petrol one?
6 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content