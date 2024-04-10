New 2024 Mercedes EQS cements its position as the electric car range champ

The first Mercedes to sit on the cutting-edge EVA platform, the EQS was billed as the ultimate iteration of the German firm’s all-electric EQ line up. Now it’s been improved for 2024 with a mid-life refresh.

Mercedes says this isn’t a facelift, but rather a model year update - suggesting further tweaks could be in store for the EQS. The old model came with a 108kWh battery capacity, but this new one features a 118kWh battery - which has had knock-on effects to the EQS’ already impressive range. There’s also a new trim level which focuses on a more traditional front-end design with the three-pointed star badge on the bonnet, plus a host of new technology inside.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The larger battery is the most significant part of this Mercedes EQS update and it features on every variant, from the single-motor, rear-wheel drive 450+ to the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains of the 500 and 580.

441 miles was the maximum range you could extract from the old EQS, this has now bumped up to 511 miles in the 450+ version. The larger battery incorporates new cells within an unchanged casing so despite this being a more energy-dense unit, the packaging remains the same. Mercedes says these new cells should arrive on other EVA2-based EQ models in the near future so we expect the EQS SUV and even the EQE and EQE SUV to be given range boosts soon.