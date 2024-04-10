New 2024 Mercedes EQS cements its position as the electric car range champ
Up to 511 miles of range and a new face for Mercedes’ all-electric flagship saloon
The first Mercedes to sit on the cutting-edge EVA platform, the EQS was billed as the ultimate iteration of the German firm’s all-electric EQ line up. Now it’s been improved for 2024 with a mid-life refresh.
Mercedes says this isn’t a facelift, but rather a model year update - suggesting further tweaks could be in store for the EQS. The old model came with a 108kWh battery capacity, but this new one features a 118kWh battery - which has had knock-on effects to the EQS’ already impressive range. There’s also a new trim level which focuses on a more traditional front-end design with the three-pointed star badge on the bonnet, plus a host of new technology inside.
The larger battery is the most significant part of this Mercedes EQS update and it features on every variant, from the single-motor, rear-wheel drive 450+ to the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains of the 500 and 580.
441 miles was the maximum range you could extract from the old EQS, this has now bumped up to 511 miles in the 450+ version. The larger battery incorporates new cells within an unchanged casing so despite this being a more energy-dense unit, the packaging remains the same. Mercedes says these new cells should arrive on other EVA2-based EQ models in the near future so we expect the EQS SUV and even the EQE and EQE SUV to be given range boosts soon.
The all-wheel drive 4MATIC version understandably doesn't get as much range with the 450, 500 and 580 all offering 497 miles. Helping to unlock this extra range is a now standard-fit heat pump, improved energy recuperation and a disconnecting front electric motor for the 4MATIC models.
Performance remains the same as before, the 450+ will complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.1 seconds thanks to its 355bhp, the 450 4MATIC takes 5.6 seconds, the 500 4MATIC takes 4.8 seconds and the 580 4MATIC takes 4.3 seconds with its 544bhp output. Mercedes has also modified the brake cylinder for better brake pedal feel.
Moving on to the design, and head of vehicle development for the Mercedes EQS, Holger Enzmann, tells us “Mercedes has listened to customer feedback on the EQS”. As a result, there’s a new front-end look offered on ‘Electric Art Line’ trim levels, that’ll sit alongside AMG Line. The Electric Art Line may get a different name here in the UK, but it features the three-point star on the bonnet and a new faux grille design with horizontal strips. A new headlight signature has been added to this new trim level as well as the AMG Line EQS. The choice between the two designs has no impact on car’s range, according to Mercedes.
Inside, the gigantic hyperscreen has now been made standard and is equipped with the latest Mercedes MBUX infotainment system. Rear legroom was also a point of contention with EQS buyers according to Mercedes and to help alleviate this, they’ve allowed the rear backrest to tilt by up to 38 degrees (up from 30 degrees). The rear passenger (not the one behind the driver) also has a button to fold the front passenger seat forward to create even more space. The seats themselves have also been revised in the name of comfort with 5mm extra padding.
Pricing for the Mercedes EQS currently kicks off at £112,610 and we suspect these new changes will bring a higher price tag when the car arrives later this year.
Don't miss our next car video, subscribe to our YouTube channel today ...