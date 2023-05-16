Mercedes Vision V concept to preview new era of electric Mercedes vans

Mercedes is about to reveal a new concept that will give us a first look at its new era of all-electric vans. Called the Vision V, it won’t just preview one new van, but a whole family that will range from relatively compact family-oriented models to VIP shuttles and even high-end four-seat limousines.

All will ride on the brand-new, bespoke VAN.EA platform, and feature a bespoke construction that’s designed to get the most out of an all-electric platform. This includes a range of cutting-edge technical capability drawn from Merc’s advances in passenger electric cars, including an 800V electrical system, which could facilitate up to 320kW fast charging, as well as high-end suspension and chassis technology.

The new architecture will offer both a single-motor layout as well as a dual-motor option with all-wheel drive. This combination will give Mercedes the most amount of flexibility when it comes to different applications and requirements. A driving range of at least 500km (310 miles) is being targeted for Mercedes vans based on the premium version of the VAN.EA platform.

Mercedes previously said the VAN.EA technology will allow for “clear differentiation” between luxury vans (which is what the teaser image shows) and commercial models. The VAN.EA-P platform (the P standing for ‘premium’) is designed to cater for “high-quality family vans” and everything from “exclusive VIP shuttles to spacious limousines”, according to the company. Commercial vans will use the VAN.EA-C set-up – with the C standing for ‘commercial’.

Previous images have shown the VAN.EA platform can cater for mid-size and large camper vans too. There are already several conversion kits available for the existing Mercedes EQV.

The line-up of all-electric vans sitting on this new architecture will have Mercedes’ upcoming MB.OS infotainment system, and the company says the premium models will be “always on”, meaning they are connected to the internet at all times and able to receive updates. Level 2 automated driving will be available, and there are plans to roll out Level 3 automation by the end of the decade.

We’ve only seen a few prototypes running the new set-up under the skin, but when it does arrive on the market, Mercedes will be able to offer more specialised products for all sorts of applications, whether it be as a family car in Europe or high-end business transport in Tokyo, which will rival the growing market for high-end haulers right across the globe.

