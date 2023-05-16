New Mercedes V-Class spotted with VAN.EA tech set to take the electric MPV to the next level

Mercedes has started to test its new VAN.EA platform and here we have our first look at the next-generation V-Class that will utilise the tech. VAN.EA will underpin both panel vans and people carriers, and it’s the latter that we’ve spied here.

The design of the V-Class will look to mimic Mercedes’ upcoming next-generation electric cars, such as the CLA EV (which will be the first to sit on a new MMA platform). As such, the V-Class front end sports a blanked grille that will occupy a similar space to the familiar Panamericana grille of the firm’s ICE models.

This prototype is wearing a lot of camouflage, but it’s possible to make out a rather intricate LED headlight assembly, while the middle-row windows and sliding passenger doors mark it out as an MPV. Don’t be fooled by those round rear lights, though; the production model will feature a different design.

Mercedes announced its intention to launch VAN.EA for upcoming commercial vans and camper vans back in May 2023 and our first full official look at its “vision of a luxurious, highly elegant and spacious limousine” will come in Spring.

In late 2024, Mercedes issued a teaser image with sleek surfacing and a rakish front screen that clearly indicates the brand’s new line-up will take on a more premium approach. The first van on the platform is expected to be a replacement for the new second-generation Mercedes eSprinter electric panel van.