Bigger battery sends Mercedes eVito electric van range way up to 298 miles

When Mercedes launched its all-electric eVito van in 2020 the vehicle couldn’t even top 100 miles of range. Fast forward to 2025 and the mid-sized panel van is now capable of covering 298 miles on a single charge. The sad news is that due to ‘lack of market demand’, according to Mercedes, the new version of the electric van won’t be coming to the UK.

The Mercedes eVito, which received a mid-life facelift in 2023, has plenty of rivals but none can now beat the newly updated Mercedes for range. The Ford E-Transit Custom musters 204 miles, the Citroen e-Dispatch does 231 miles and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo has a 276-mile maximum.

With a 60kWh battery, the Mercedes eVito can reach 159 miles of range, but this new range figure is the result of a much larger 90kWh battery being added. The new variant of the eVito will be offered with a 114bhp electric motor or a 201bhp motor mounted on the front axle - though the more powerful option reduces range to 241 miles.

There’s also a higher maximum recharge rate for the 90kWh version over the 60kWh at up to 110kW. Charging the bigger battery still takes longer, however, at 40 minutes for a 10-80 per cent top up compared to 35 minutes for the 60kWh model. Payload weights stand at 714kg for the standard ‘A2’ eVito and 581kg for the longer ‘A3’ version - both are some way off the maximum 923kg capacity of the original eVito that launched in 2020 and even the current 60kWh battery model which provides up to 882kg.

As standard the eVito 90kWh comes with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and 5.5-inch colour display in the instrument cluster with both operating Mercedes’ own MBUX infotainment software. There’s also keyless go, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and active lane keep assist.

The eVito is currently offered in Pro and Select trim levels in the UK for the 60kWh battery model, priced between £48,530 and £51,915.

