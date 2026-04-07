MG has teased the arrival of yet another cut-price Porsche Taycan rival, this time in the form of the MG 07 which is, confusingly, expected to sit below the MG IM5 in the Chinese-owned brand’s line-up.

Due to be revealed at the Beijing Auto Show later this month, the MG 07 will be a separate entity to the petrol and hybrid-powered MG7 saloon that’s already on sale in China. Instead, it’s likely to sit on parent firm SAIC’s ‘Nebula’ Modular Scalable Platform, which can support both plug-in hybrid and full-EV powertrains.

As you can see from the teaser, it’s fair to say the designs of the forthcoming MG 07 took much of their inspiration from the aforementioned Porsche. At the rear, the 07 gets a full-width lightbar, while the sides of the car feature contrasting blistered wheelarches and flush door handles. While it’s difficult to see in the photographs released thus far, the MG saloon’s LED headlights are also reminiscent of the pre-facelift Taycan’s four-dot affairs – particularly with the fake vent mounted below.

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A bulge at the top of the windscreen suggests that like its more premium sibling, the MG IM5, the MG 07 will come with some form of autonomous driving capability. The taxi light-style shape likely houses a LiDAR sensor, which can help enable Level 2+ and above stages of automation, meaning the car will be able to steer, brake and accelerate by itself in a variety of situations.

As for what exactly will power the MG 07, we can only guess at this stage. Rivals such as the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3 offer ranges of over 350 miles and, in some cases, in excess of 400 miles, so the MG will need to at least match that in order to be competitive. Its legs probably won’t be quite as long as the IM5’s, though, which in Long Range form is capable of 440 miles on a charge thanks to its 100kWh battery.

Regardless, it remains unclear whether the MG 07 will come to the UK once it’s been revealed. Auto Express has approached MG for comment.

If you’re looking for an electric saloon – or just a new car in general – Auto Express’ Buy a Car service has all the best offers from dealers around the UK