Car Deal of the Day: MG IM5 electric saloon for less than a Vauxhall Astra

Refined and comfortable on the motorway

304-mile range plus super-fast charging

£242 per month with £3,154 initial payment

Last year, we featured the MG IM5 in Deal of the Day as it was available for a frankly incredible £276 per month – which was a lot cheaper than its chief rival, the Tesla Model 3, at the time. Now, though, the electric executive saloon is even more appealing, because it can be yours for under £250 per month.

This two-year lease deal we found for the MG IM5 Standard Range is being offered by Evans Halshaw Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It requires an initial outlay of £3,154, which allows for those low monthly payments of just £242 – significantly less than the cheapest deal we could find for the Vauxhall Astra on our platform (£263 per month, in case you’re wondering).

The standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included in this offer, but if you cover more than that, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £24 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the MG can still be yours for just over £280 per month.