Car Deal of the Day: MG IM5 electric saloon for less than a Vauxhall Astra

At less than £250 per month, this quirky, quick and comfortable executive saloon is our Deal of the Day for January 31

By:Ellis Hyde
31 Jan 2026
MG IM5 - front cornering
  • Refined and comfortable on the motorway
  • 304-mile range plus super-fast charging
  • £242 per month with £3,154 initial payment

Last year, we featured the MG IM5 in Deal of the Day as it was available for a frankly incredible £276 per month – which was a lot cheaper than its chief rival, the Tesla Model 3, at the time. Now, though, the electric executive saloon is even more appealing, because it can be yours for under £250 per month. 

This two-year lease deal we found for the MG IM5 Standard Range is being offered by Evans Halshaw Leasing through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It requires an initial outlay of £3,154, which allows for those low monthly payments of just £242 – significantly less than the cheapest deal we could find for the Vauxhall Astra on our platform (£263 per month, in case you’re wondering).

The standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year is included in this offer, but if you cover more than that, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £24 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the MG can still be yours for just over £280 per month. 

The IM5 comes with all the kit that the firm can you throw at you as standard, including a 26.3-inch infotainment display across the dashboard, another 10.5-inch touchscreen on the centre console, a 20-speaker sound system, double-glazed panoramic roof, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charging pad, ventilated and heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

This Standard Range model is powered by a 75kWh battery pack that offers up to 304 miles of range and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour. Meanwhile the 291bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels delivers sprightly performance, with 0-62mph taking just under seven seconds, and on the motorway the IM5 is comfortable and refined with an impressively quiet cabin. 

MG IM5 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG IM5 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG IM5 page.

Deals on MG IM5 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 6Cash £36,617Avg. savings £9,081
New Hyundai Ioniq 6

Configure now

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New in-stock Tesla Model 3Cash £39,990
New Tesla Model 3

Configure now

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

New in-stock BYD SealCash £42,941Avg. savings £2,882
New BYD Seal

Configure now

Check out the MG IM5 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

