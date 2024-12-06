Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

MG 5 electric estate reaches the end of the road

The MG 5 will disappear from sale in 2025 as the model is deemed surplus to requirements

By:Paul Barker
6 Dec 2024
MG5 EV - front tracking

One of the UK’s few electric estate cars will disappear from sale next year following the decision not to replace the MG 5

The British brand said it has enough stock to see it into early 2025, but a combination of newer models has deemed the 5 surplus to requirements.

“At the moment there are no plans to directly replace the MG 5,” MG head of product and planning David Allison told Auto Express. “As soon as the MG 4 came out, it killed the MG 5. At the time we felt an electric estate was what people wanted, but a good-value electric car [the MG 4] trumps everything.”

He said between the MG 4 and the forthcoming replacement for the ZS EV based on the Chinese ES 5, the brand has enough coverage for buyers. The current electric ZS is also on run-out, with the stock already in the UK being the last batch to ship ahead of the new car’s spring arrival.

A second new electric MG SUV will also arrive during 2025. Known in existing markets as the Marvel R, the current car was never sold here, but the larger SUV will launch in the summer.

Allison also had bad news for anyone attracted to the GTS coupé version of the Cyberster two-seater, which was revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year. “I would love to do it, and I genuinely don’t think that car would get in the way of Cyberster if we sold it,” he said. “But it’s not in the portfolio plan – although never say never.”

Click here for our list of the longest range electric cars...

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

