The next electric MINI could be a bike

MINI has been busy reinventing itself over the past few months with the unveiling and launch of three new models: the Cooper hatch, the Countryman SUV and now the all-electric Aceman, unveiled at the recent Beijing Motor Show in China.

With the family complete – and electric versions of all of them on the way – what’s next for MINI? Could an electric bike be on the cards?

MINI boss Stefanie Wurst recently posted on LinkedIn saying how much she enjoyed a day riding a BMW CE 02 electric bike. “I swapped four wheels for two and jumped on the fully electric new BMW Motorrad CE 02 for a thrilling test ride,” she said. “You can tell by the smile on my face how much I loved it!”

So when Auto Express caught up with Stefanie at the launch of the Aceman in Beijing, we asked her about the chances of an electric motorbike in MINI’s future. “We have them in our family with BMW Motorrad,” Wurst told us. “And they're offering electric versions as well.

“I think this is interesting because it's urban mobility – BMW is producing so much when it comes to mobility. If we were to do something I would look into the family first and I think this is something I find interesting. If I have interest in our markets, this is something I would consider.”