Stylish new MINI Cooper Convertible is out in the open

The wraps have finally come off the heavily revised MINI Cooper Convertible, which now features a number of welcome updates from its slick three-door hatchback sibling.

The drop-top will be offered with a pair of four-cylinder petrol engines, with more variants still to come, while other highlights include a new interior, fresh exterior design and an upgraded technology package.

Instead of following in the footsteps of the newly-launched MINI Cooper hatchback, the Convertible’s overall aesthetic sticks more closely to its predecessor’s. The most obvious tweaks come around the grille and new headlights, which look visually similar to the Chinese-built electric MINI. However, the car’s basic body shape is retained, so it sticks with matt black wheelarch surrounds and sills, rather than the MINI Cooper E’s arch-less design.

Other compromises that have had to be made for the lower-volume Convertible include keeping the previous car’s rounded rear lights, although they do feature new internals with a similar dot-matrix structure to other MINI models. These can also be personalised from within the cabin to show different lighting signatures – a feature also available on the LED headlights.

The changes, plus fresh colours, wheels and badging, clearly distinguish the MINI Cooper Convertible from its predecessor, and this sense is heightened when you explore the cabin. As with its sibling, the drop-top features a brand new minimalist interior, completely altering the feel of the cabin from the driver’s seat.