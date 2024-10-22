Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

AC Schnitzer takes the MINI Cooper up a notch

If the standard MINI Cooper S isn’t racy enough for you, why not try an AC Schnitzer exhaust and bodykit on for size?

By:Richard Ingram
22 Oct 2024
AC Schnitzer MINI Cooper JCW - front 3/4 static12

Famed German tuner AC Schnitzer has taken the latest, petrol-powered MINI Cooper S and given it a dose of sporting style – with a selection of aftermarket accessories including exhausts, wheels and a racy bodykit. 

The company, which has a long history producing parts for BMWs and MINIs, has designed the parts for “enthusiasts who are not satisfied with the standard car”. The tweaks are headlined by that aforementioned exhaust, which consists of front and rear silencers, and a pair of 100mm carbon-fibre tailpipes. Positioned centrally, the system sits within a new AC Schnitzer diffuser.

The only other dynamic upgrade is the AC Schnitzer suspension kit, which the company says provides an “even more intense connection to the road”. The set-up lowers the car by between 20mm and 25mm front and rear and is optimised for “a perfect balance of sportiness and everyday practicality”. 

AC Schnitzer MINI Cooper JCW - rear 3/4 static12

Elsewhere, there’s a new set of AC1 19-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels available with a black or two-tone finish. Customers can also specify 10mm wheel spacers, designed to widen the car’s track for “even greater grip”. These can be used with the car’s standard wheels.

Other exterior styling elements span everything from new front wings to side skirts and a splitter – all said to improve aesthetics and aerodynamics. There’s a two-piece rear wing that generates greater downforce, too.

Those after extra visual impact can opt for AC Schnitzer decals, which comprise a U-shaped graphic for the bonnet and segmented stripes on the side – both available in either black or Anthracite. A small sticker on the bootlid completes the look.

The inside has been given a mild AC Schnitzer makeover, too. There’s a new aluminium footrest and keyholder, which the company says brings “sporting exclusivity to the interior of the MINI”. 

There’s no word on pricing as yet, and no suggestion the company will make its parts available for the electric MINI Cooper revealed last year.

Now take a look at the best track day cars...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

