Red Bull RB17 hypercar project still spearheaded by F1 mastermind Adrian Newey

The legendary F1 designer and engineer Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull in early 2025, but until then, he’s focusing all his efforts on delivering the company’s track-only, V10-powered hypercar, the Red Bull RB17.

Set to be unveiled this year with a whopping price tag of £5 million, the RB17 has been described as “the purest execution of an F1-inspired hypercar” and is the brainchild of Newey – Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer. He joined the team, which now has six Formula One constructors’ titles to its name, in 2006.

Red Bull said in a statement on 1 May: “The engineering supremo will step back from Formula One design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17. He will remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion.”

The RB17 was first announced back in July 2022 and will coincidentally rival another one of Newey’s creations, the Aston Martin Valkyrie, plus other track-only cars like the £4.6m Ferrari 499P Modificata and £3.5m Bugatti Bolide.

In an interview during Red Bull’s ‘Talking Bull’ podcast, Newey said the RB17 will feature a V10 engine, reflecting the V10-powered Formula One cars of the late 1990s.