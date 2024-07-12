New Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed with a 15,000rpm V10 engine

Petrolheads, billionaires and billionaire petrolheads, behold the Red Bull RB17 hypercar. From the mind of legendary F1 designer and engineer Adrian Newey, this track-only, V10-powered apex-predator makes zero compromises on its mission to deliver F1 levels of performance.

The RB17 made its world debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed and is powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.5-litre V10 engine that delivers more than 1,000bhp and has a redline of 15,000rpm. That’s on par with the most hardcore superbikes.

The mid-mounted V10 is also paired with an electric motor for a combined power output of over 1,200bhp, and a top speed of over 217mph. All of that power is sent to the rear wheels only via a carbon-fibre six-speed transmission and hydraulically locking differential, with the e-motor responsible for reverse.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Red Bull, the RB17 weighs less than 900kg – meaning it’s lighter than a Suzuki Swift. That’s thanks in part to the use of a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, which will also provide the rigidity needed for a car like this.

The RB17 was designed to meet Le Mans Hypercar class safety regulations, but clearly isn’t bothered about pedestrian safety or other hurdles that road cars deal with. By being a track-only creation, Newey has been able to incorporate “the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car,” says Red Bull.