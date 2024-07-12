New Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed with a 15,000rpm V10 engine
The RB17 promises F1 levels of performance, while its naturally aspirated V10 revs to an staggering 15,000rpm
Petrolheads, billionaires and billionaire petrolheads, behold the Red Bull RB17 hypercar. From the mind of legendary F1 designer and engineer Adrian Newey, this track-only, V10-powered apex-predator makes zero compromises on its mission to deliver F1 levels of performance.
The RB17 made its world debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed and is powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.5-litre V10 engine that delivers more than 1,000bhp and has a redline of 15,000rpm. That’s on par with the most hardcore superbikes.
The mid-mounted V10 is also paired with an electric motor for a combined power output of over 1,200bhp, and a top speed of over 217mph. All of that power is sent to the rear wheels only via a carbon-fibre six-speed transmission and hydraulically locking differential, with the e-motor responsible for reverse.
According to Red Bull, the RB17 weighs less than 900kg – meaning it’s lighter than a Suzuki Swift. That’s thanks in part to the use of a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, which will also provide the rigidity needed for a car like this.
The RB17 was designed to meet Le Mans Hypercar class safety regulations, but clearly isn’t bothered about pedestrian safety or other hurdles that road cars deal with. By being a track-only creation, Newey has been able to incorporate “the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car,” says Red Bull.
That includes a blown diffuser and side skirts, both of which are technologies banned in F1. The ground effect aerodynamics alone can generate up to 1.7 tonnes of downforce, and work together with active aerodynamic elements in the front and rear wings.
F1-style pushrod suspension offers active control for ride height, roll and mechanical balance, and is coupled with adjustable dampers, while carbon-carbon brakes provide the stopping power. 18-inch full carbon fibre wheels with custom Michelin slick tyres are standard.
Red Bull hasn’t shared any images of the two-seat interior, but assures us that the cockpit dimensions are “generous”. Custom seat options and an adjustable pedal box will allow drivers of various sizes to get behind the wheel, and there’s built-in storage for helmets and race suits.
Red Bull also want to make sure the RB17 is easy to own and operate. As such, a range of track events will be organised for RB17 owners at some of the best race circuits around the world, with full factory support and driver development. The company claims its first-ever hypercar could do a whole 24-hour race without servicing, and will offer to do maintenance at the Red Bull HQ or wherever the owner is located.
Just 50 Red Bull RB17s will be made, each costing £5 million plus local taxes, and they’ll all be left-hand drive. Production is set to start in 2025 at Red Bull’s 290-acre campus in Milton Keynes.
Buyers will be able to make their cars unique by choosing the exterior paint colour and interior materials, and adding a range of options if they want. However, Red Bull intends to make the base car offer the highest performance possible.
Adrian Newey, who is leaving his role as Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing early next year, said when the RB17 was unveiled: "I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our very own Hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey.
“For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17 is truly remarkable. The RB17 Hypercar embraces everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty. It is very adaptable in its abilities, and we made sure to design it as a two seater so that the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner."
Is the new Red Bull RB17 the ultimate hypercar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...