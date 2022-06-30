First look inside the Aehra Impeto as VIP SUV’s name is released

With a wheelbase of 3,025mm and a flat floor, the Aehra is said to offer enough space for five tall adults, with both four and five seat layouts available. The front and rear seats can recline and passengers are greeted by an enormous screen that spans the base of the windscreen, which includes speed, navigation and climate information during normal driving.

Powertrain, battery and range

Aehra has previously said it was looking for a battery capacity of 120kWh in the SUV - which would make the unit one of the largest available in a production electric car. It will power three electric motors - one on the front axle and two on the rear - providing up to 805bhp and a sub three-second 0-62mph time. Despite the large battery, charging should be up with the fastest in the EV world with plans for market-leading 925V architecture to recharge at a rate of 350kW - meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up should take 15 minutes. Range has been indicated at 497 miles - the same as the Estasi.

The same platform and battery will also feature on the Estasi, which will also offer the same lengthy three-metre wheelbase. The SUV sits on a monocoque body with carbon-fibre used in its construction and Aehra says this will offer "exceptional agility and driving pleasure". A kerbweight of under two tonnes was being targeted for the SUV, but Aehra claims the Impeto will sit at 2,300kg (around 2.2 tons). Despite the size of the vehicle, its drag coefficient is just 0.21. To put that into perspective, the longest range electric car on sale is the Mercedes EQS saloon which has a drag coefficient of 0.20.

Sustainability is a key driver, says Aehra, and the structural components of the SUV and upcoming sedan will be able to be recycled up to 5 times, with non structural elements potentially being used further. Both cars share 70 per cent of components as well, keeping costs down. Aehra is looking to produce 20,000 to 25,000 units of each car once production is underway.

Following on from the saloon model, a 2+2 sports car is even being planned - utilising the shortened version of Aehra’s modular platform.

