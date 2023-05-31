Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Newly named Aehra Estasi wants to be the ultimate luxury electric saloon

The name has been revealed for Aehra’s eye-catching luxury EV

by: Alastair Crooks
5 Aug 2024
Aehra Estasi saloon - front tracking 11

Since the reveal of its second model in June 2023, Aehra, the US-Italian brand focused on making luxury electric cars, has been strangely quiet. Now the silence is broken with the brand having revealed the name of its new sedan model: the Aehra Estasi.

Due to sit alongside the firm’s inaugural car, the also recently-named Aehra Impeto SUV, the Estasi is an all-electric four-door saloon with aspirations of taking on the Mercedes EQS, Audi e-tron GT, Lotus Emeya, BMW i7 and Porsche Taycan.

Aehra says the Estasi name comes “from the emotion ‘ectasis’, an intense rapture deriving from the contemplation of an object’s beauty”. The reveal of the name was accompanied by some more technical details indicating what we can expect from the luxury EV.

Aehra is still aiming for a prodigious range of 497 miles - which would put it behind only the Mercedes EQS 450+ with its 511-mile range. Both the Estasi and the new Impeto use the same platform with a 120kWh battery and a triple-motor setup pumping out 805bhp. A 0 to 62mph time of under three seconds has been targeted as has a 161mph top speed. A 350kW recharging speed is also expected with a 10 to 80 per cent top up taking just 15 minutes.

Aehra Estasi saloon - rear static 11

At 5,060mm long, 2,000mm wide and 1,450mm tall, the Estasi is a similar-size to its rivals mentioned above and it’s a similar weight too, at 2,200kg. What should help the Aehra stand out are its four top-hinged ‘falcon’ doors, as seen on the SUV. The Estasi will be a strict four-seater, with a huge, full-width screen on the dash, which Aehra says can be extended up when the car is parked. The Aehra’s infotainment system will be unique to the brand. A lower screen will be able to work the car’s climate controls and other features.

The overall design of the sedan is similar to the SUV’s, with a cab-forward bodystyle, smooth surfacing and strong haunches front and rear.

Both the Estasi and Impeto are on target to go on sale by 2026, thanks to a partnership with Austrian car battery supplier Miba.

Are you excited to see the Aehra Sedan? Let us know in the comments below...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

