Confirmed: Vietnam’s Vinfast is coming to the UK market

There’s a new car company aiming to take the UK market by storm and its name is Vinfast. If you’re not aware of Vinfast, it’s a Vietnamese company established in 2017 with a four-strong lineup of all-electric cars that are already on sale in some European markets.

Vinfast confirmed to Auto Express that it intends to “expand our business to the UK”, although a timeline for its launch here is yet to be announced. That launch plan could extend to the range of Vinfast cars which currently includes four electric SUVs called VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9.

As part of its intention to bulk up UK operations, Vinfast has enlisted former Managing Director of Genesis, Andrew Pilkington as Deputy CEO of Vinfast UK. The company was founded only seven years ago by Vietnam’s richest person, Pham Nhat Vuong, and sits within the wider Vingroup organisation.

The range currently starts with the VF 6, a Volvo EX30-sized SUV with a 59.6kWh battery allowing for up to 247 miles of range. The VF 7 is roughly the same size as an Audi Q4 e-tron and gets a larger 75.3kWh battery for a maximum 279-mile range.

Launched in 2022, the VF 8 is one of the older models in the Vinfast line up. Designed in part by legendary car design house Pininfarina, the VF 8 is a five-seat, all-electric SUV with a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds. Rivalling the likes of the BMW iX3 and Mercedes EQC, the VF 8 electric range maxes out at 293 miles from its 87.7kWh battery. The flagship VF 9 (with design also influenced by Pininfarina) is a large SUV similar in size to the Kia EV9. A huge 3.1-metre wheelbase creates space for a substantial 123kWh battery for a maximum range of 369 miles.

Despite not yet making a profit, Vinfast was briefly valued at $160 billion in 2023 (more than Ford, BMW and Porsche), but its value has since shrunk substantially to $16 billion.

