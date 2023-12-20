Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

So long SsangYong: brand renamed KGM in the UK

It’s also got a new slogan – “Go Different. KGM” – but the brand’s familiar dragon wing logo is sticking around

by: Ellis Hyde
20 Dec 2023
SsangYong badge

SsangYong is dead. Well, the name is anyway, because after a rocky few years for the SUV and pick-up truck maker, it has been renamed as KGM with immediate effect. However the brand’s dragon wing logo will remain part of its identity.

The rebranding comes after SsangYong was bought by Korea’s KG Group in 2022, saving it from liquidation. Initially, SsangYong was going to be relaunched as ‘KG Mobility’, however the firm changed tack not long after, electing instead to use the simpler ‘KGM’ name in the UK and Europe. The full KG Mobility brand name will be used used in Korea.

When announcing the rebrand, managing director of KGM Motors UK, Kevin Griffin, said, “This is an exciting period for us all in terms of unveiling a refreshed, modern brand identity alongside the development and launch of impressive products which utilise new technologies.”

What does this mean for the current SsangYong line-up? Changes will be limited to some specification tweaks, with renamed trim levels for the Korando, Rexton and recently facelifted Tivoli SUVs. Meanwhile the Musso pick-up truck and Korando e-Motion – the brand’s first EV – will be untouched.

The first car to wear any KGM-specific branding is likely to be the new Torres SUV that’s arriving in the UK in early 2024. There will be a petrol-powered version with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, as well as an all-electric Torres EVX that will rival the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Toyota bZ4X.

KGM has three more EVs in the works, including an electric pick-up truck designed to rival the Maxus T90 EV,  slated to launch by the end of 2024. The as-yet-unnamed pick-up truck will be based on the Torres EVX, with both vehicles featuring batteries from Chinese company BYD – makers of the Atto 3 SUV and Dolphin hatchback. Details about the two remaining EVs are under wraps for now.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

  • Cars
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of Audi, BMW, Citroen, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
19 Dec 2023
Confirmed: New SsangYong Torres EVX electric SUV to hit the UK early 2024
KG Mobility (SsangYong) Torres on a beach
News

Confirmed: New SsangYong Torres EVX electric SUV to hit the UK early 2024

This incoming Skoda Enyaq and Toyota bZ4X rival will be the Korean brand’s second-ever EV
3 Nov 2023
KG Mobility gets green light to use BYD batteries
KG Mobility electric pick-up truck on display at motor show
News

KG Mobility gets green light to use BYD batteries

Battery supplier boost for KG Mobility, the brand formerly known as SsangYong
3 Nov 2023
KGM is the new name for SsangYong
SsangYong badge
News

KGM is the new name for SsangYong

The Korean budget car maker is undergoing a drastic rebranding exercise
20 Jun 2023

Most Popular

New 2024 Alfa Romeo Milano: first images, details and launch date
Alfa Romeo Milano Auto Express exclusive image
News

New 2024 Alfa Romeo Milano: first images, details and launch date

Here’s everything we know so far about Alfa’s baby SUV…
18 Dec 2023
Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024
Porsche Macan T - front cornering
News

Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024

Cybersecurity regulations mean Porsche will have to stop selling its hugely popular SUV
15 Dec 2023
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring - front tracking
Car group tests

Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head

Updates have transformed the Audi RS 4 Avant before it bows out for good, but can it beat the BMW M3 Touring?
16 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content