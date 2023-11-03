New KGM Torres family SUV and all-electric Torres EVX arriving early 2024

More details have been released on the all-new KGM Torres and all-electric Torres EVX: a family SUV from the brand formerly known as SsangYong, due to launch in the UK early this year. The regular KGM Torres features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission – there’s no diesel option or manual gearbox available. The same petrol engine in the Korando produces 161bhp and 280Nm of torque, however, performance and fuel economy figures for the Torres have yet to be released. We do know that the Torres is front-wheel drive as standard, and an all-wheel drive model will be introduced this summer. Meanwhile the pure-electric KGM Torres EVX is powered by a 73.4kWh battery and uses a single electric motor that produces 201bhp and 339Nm of torque to drive the front wheels. KGM claims the Torres EVX is good for up to 287 miles on a single charge, but has yet to reveal any charging times. The Torres EVX does boast a maximum towing capacity of 1,500kg – the same as the petrol-powered Torres – and V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging capabilities, so its battery pack can be used to power appliances when you’re outdoors.

Inside, the Torres and Torres EVX both feature a dual-screen setup consisting of a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 12.3-inch central touchscreen. The cabin overall is minimalist, with very few buttons to be found anywhere except for on the dual-spoke steering wheel. That means you’ll be adjusting the climate controls using the touchscreen, which does include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in case you’re wondering. UK pricing and specifications for the Torres EVX have yet to be announced, but it’s currently offered in two trim levels in Korea. Base models come with a heat pump, LED headlights and daytime running lights, the two 12.3-inch displays, dual-zone air conditioning, powered tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charger and numerous safety systems. Top-spec cars add leather upholstery, heated rear seats and even more safety tech. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car We expect the KGM Torres will have a starting price in the region of £30,000, slotting in between the existing Korando and seven-seater Rexton SUVs in the brand’s line-up. Meanwhile the Torres EVX is likely to start from closer to £40,000 based on pricing for its key rivals. KGM is working on three more electric cars: a mid-size SUV, a large SUV and a pick-up truck, which it will develop in collaboration with Chinese giant BYD – makers of the Atto 3 SUV and Dolphin hatchback. KGM intends to launch the as-yet-unnamed pick-up truck in the UK by the end of 2024. It will be based on the Torres EVX, with both vehicles powered by batteries sourced from BYD. The next two EVs will follow in 2025. Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...