Ferrari electric car plans progress with high-tech new factory

Ferrari has officially opened the new €200m plant that will build its first all-electric car in 18 months time. The new EV will be unveiled late next year ahead of production kicking off at the beginning of 2026 in the new e-building at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters.

The Italian supercar manufacturer is yet to reveal much beyond cryptic hints about the car, which will be built alongside the 12-cylinder Purosangue and plug-in hybrid SF90.

“It’s going to be a Ferrari, and we can say one thing - it will have four wheels,” was the extent of Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna’s initial declaration at the factory’s opening ceremony, although he went on to give a few more hints, if nothing on the bodystyle, performance or pricing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ferrari is working on its own powertrain rather than buying in the technology, with the exception of the battery cells, which can be tweaked and adapted as tech develops.

“People buy a Ferrari because when they get in a Ferrari they have a lot of fun, so when we do an EV, we have to do it in the right way,” he said.

Vigna also maintained there is no customer resistance to Ferrari going electric, with buyers expecting the brand to develop new powertrains. “If demand was only for ICE, we wouldn’t sell a hybrid,” he said. “We have people asking when they can order an EV, and people saying they won’t become a Ferrari fanista until we have an EV. Some people say they won’t buy an EV, others say they only want to buy an EV, and people say they won’t only buy an EV. There are all kinds of people, and it is not a battle between them.”

Carbon-neutral fuels for petrol cars

But the move to electric won’t come at the expense of existing internal combustion engine and hybrid powertrains. “In the long run we would still make ICE cars even without carbon neutral fuel, but I think it will become more and more of a reality,” commented Vigna. “We’re working with a partner for carbon neutral fuel for F1, and usually the tech from there comes to the road; we believe that ICE cars still have a runway and this will be supported by developing fuels - the cut-off is 2036 but many things could change. The key thing is flexibility and being able to react to changes in the landscape.”