The UK’s fastest EV charger has more power than any electric car can handle

A Park Garages filling station in Blackpool has claimed the title of the UK’s fastest EV public charging station, with a trio of newly installed chargers each capable of pumping out a hefty 480kW of power.

While that’s an impressive stat, there are very few EVs on sale today equipped to accept charge at even close to that rate - the exotic Lotus Eletre can handle 350kW, and the Porsche Taycan 320kW, but quite a few smaller models like the MINI Electric, Nissan Leaf and Dacia Spring are limited to charging at less than 50kW.

While the majority of EV models are configured to charge at rates spanning a 50kW-250kW range, it’s interesting to see charger outputs on the rise; the Blackpool charge points have twin cables so can usefully provide 240kW each to a pair of vehicles, whereas lower powered units might in some instances have to share out the available kilowatts if two higher-end EV models hook up at once.

That said, as confirmed to us by the UK’s leading EV charger mapping service Zapmap, the new Blackpool chargers are the only publicly accessible chargers in the country that can attain a ‘Hyper Rapid’ label with outputs anywhere over 400kW. However, Zapmap’s figures also show we’re doing quite well with just shy of 6,000 of the less powerful Ultra Rapid public chargers, of which 1,198 are capable of at least 250kW charging - and actually most of these offer 300kW or 350kW.