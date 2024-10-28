Lancia Gamma to return as an all-electric Italian flagship

It’s been 40 years since the last Lancia Gamma rolled off the production line in Turin –- though it’s set for a dramatic revival this decade as Lancia looks to revitalise its past nameplates with EV power.

Alongside the new all-electric Ypsilon, which was revealed earlier this year, the new Gamma EV will be fully revealed in 2026 ahead of an all-electric Delta in 2028. This new teaser is our very first look at the upcoming car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s not much to be gained from this initial picture though, just the ‘Gamma’ badge and part of the slender rear light cluster on show. Luca Napolitano, Lancia CEO, added to the reveal, “the new Lancia Gamma represents a milestone in our journey towards the future. It embodies our brand’s commitment to sustainability and high performance, while celebrating the unmistakable elegance that has defined Lancia for decades.”

The upcoming Gamma will be built at Fiat’s Melfi plant in Italy and will utilise the STLA Medium platform from parent company Stellanits. This architecture has already been put into use by the Peugeot E-3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. “By producing it at the historic Melfi plant, we are strengthening our connection to Italy’s rich automotive heritage and advancing our vision for an electrified future. Gamma will showcase the best of what Lancia stands for: innovation, style, and a relentless pursuit of excellence" said Napolitano.

We expect the Gamma to once again take up the mantle of Lancia’s flagship, potentially as a fastback or a saloon, though an SUV body style is also possible. It will be 4.7 metres long and likely offer more than the 435 miles of EV range afforded by the Peugeot E-3008 (when fitted with the larger 97kWh battery). Single and dual-motor powertrains are possible with the STLA Medium underpinnings and it’s a ‘multi-energy’ platform too, so internal-combustion engines aren’t out of the question.

As a more premium marque in the Stellantis group, we expect the Gamma will be pitched against the likes of the BMW i4 (and upcoming Neue Klasse sedan), Mercedes CLA EV and Audi A4 e-tron, if Lancia sticks to a lower-slung body style. Lancia is yet to confirm if its revival will reach the UK market, though STLA platform cars are designed to suit right-hand drive markets, which could make a comeback to these shores more viable.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...