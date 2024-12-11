New Farizon SV is a 247-mile, £45k rival to the Ford E-Transit Custom

The new all-electric Farizon Supervan, or SV for short, is now available to order, with prices starting from exactly £45,000 (excluding VAT) and buyers able to choose from five body sizes, plus three batteries that can provide up to 247 miles of range.

While the name Farizon will be unfamiliar to a lot of people, most will have heard of its owner Geely, the Chinese automotive giant that has Lotus, Volvo, Polestar, Smart and others in its stable. In the UK, distribution of the Farizon SV will be handled by Jameel Motors, and deliveries are due to begin this summer.

Farizon claims the SV has been “designed specifically to meet the needs of European fleets”. Body sizes start with the L1 H1 model that measures 4,990mm long and 1,980mm high, stretching to an L3 H3, which extends to 5,995mm long and 2,500mm high. The largest version boasts a load capacity of up to 13 cubic metres.

Maximum payload is rated to 1,390kg, and the SV comes as standard with a payload monitoring system that shows the weight through the driver’s display, and will provide an alert if the van is overloaded.

Farizon faces plenty of fully-electric rivals

Due to the numerous body sizes available, the Farizon SV will rival both medium-size vans such as the Ford E-Transit Custom and Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo, plus larger ones including the Ford E-Transit and Renault Master E-Tech.