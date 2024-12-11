New Farizon SV electric van aims for 250 miles on a single charge

Chinese giant Geely is about to release a new, pure-electric van, the Farizon SV. The initials stand for Supervan and it has been “designed specifically to meet the needs of European fleets”, according to the brand. It’ll offer a payload capacity of 1,800kg and come with a choice of three battery sizes, three weights and three heights.

Expected to go on sale in the UK in early 2025, the Farizon SV will be marketed by Geely’s official distributor, Jameel Motors. Pricing hasn’t been revealed, although it’s expected to sit at the budget end of the electric van market, with a starting price possibly under £30,000.

Farizon says the SV has undergone “a rigorous one-million-mile testing and development programme” and claims it will meet every European standard, “including in durability, safety and sustainability”.

The van is built on a bespoke ‘born electric’ modular platform, which offers “benefits in cargo space, range, handling and safety”. The SV features cell-to-pack technology to improve battery capacity, reduce weight and increase body stiffness. In a first for the global van market, the SV has dual-redundancy drive-by-wire for braking and steering, so that if one connection fails, there will always be a back-up ready to take over.

Two battery sizes will be available from launch – 67kWh and 83kWh – and Farizon says it is aiming for up to 250 miles of range on a single charge from the larger battery. There will be a further 106kWh battery option coming later, which in other markets is claimed to provide 347 miles of range, although not under WLTP testing.

Three versions of the SV will be offered in the UK, with the smallest one being 4,990mm long and 1,980 high. The mid-size version will be 5,490mm long and 2,180mm tall, and the largest will be 5,995mm long and 2,500mm tall. All will be 1,9800mm wide.

