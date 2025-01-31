New £723,000 Jannarelly sports car has more than a whiff of Ferrari 360 about it

This is the latest creation from Jannarelly – the Ælla-60 (pronounced ‘ella’ we presume). It’s a depiction of a retro-futuristic sports car that is claimed to provide “a thrilling driving experience that recalls the greatest GTs from the past”.

If you’ve not heard of the Jannarelly name, the company is French, with cars being built in Dubai – models such as the Design-1 and Design-2. Anthony Jannarelly, the designer, has previously been responsible for W Motors’ Lykan and Fenyr hypercars, along with Caterham’s Project V concept.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ælla-60 will be the first car sold under the ‘Art Machines by Anthony Jannarelly’ brand, but some of the technical make-up for this new supercar is pretty familiar. That’s because it uses a 3.6-litre V8 which is suspiciously similar to the one that featured in the Ferrari 360. Yes, the Ælla-60 (all €865,000 or £723,000 of it) could be a glorified restomod of a 25-year old-supercar. Jannarelly also says that the Ælla-60’s starting point is the “renovation and modernisation” of a sports car from the Nineties.

Power stands at 480bhp – some 80bhp more than the 360 – and it’s sent through a six-speed manual gearbox. There’s also a new aluminium chassis with a total kerbweight of just 1,130kg, and as a result the Ælla-60 can go from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds.

The design of the Ælla-60 is obviously quite different from the Ferrari 360, with plenty of influence from Sixties racers. Anthony Jannarelly explained: “It’s a dream car, truly usable by its owners, like the gentlemen drivers of the 1960s who drove their GTs to Le Mans to compete in the 24 Hours.

“It’s a concept that combines design and lifestyle, for enthusiasts looking for emotions they can no longer find in today’s car industry. Other limited series with a different design will follow.”

The interior doesn’t feature a garish modern touchscreen dominating the dash, but there are some creature comforts such as smartphone connectivity and air-conditioning to go with the carbon-backed bucket seats, exposed gear shift linkage and power cut-off switch.

Jannarelly says production of the Ælla-60 will begin next year if five reservations are made. Those early customers will also be involved – although we don’t know in what capacity – in the development phase of the car, thanks to contact with the engineering team.

What do you think of the Jannarelly Ælla-60? Let us know in the comments section below…