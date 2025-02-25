Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Three-car garage: V8 Jaguar F-Type, MINI Electric and Skoda Yeti for less than an entry-level BMW 5 Series

We’ve created a diverse three-car garage from Auto Express used-car classifieds, all for around £50,000

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Feb 2025
3-car garage for £50,000

The latest BMW 5 Series is a “staggeringly capable all-rounder”, as we’ve described it, however you need to fork £51,915 just to get the entry-level version. So I decided to look through Auto Express’s used-car classifieds and found a show-stopping sports car, a fun daily runabout and practical SUV that altogether would actually cost less money than one German executive saloon

Jaguar F-Type - £30,999

Jaguar F-Type - front cornering

The new 5 Series looks pretty handsome, but it simply can’t match the levels the stunning Jaguar F-Type R Coupe gives off. Especially as this is a pre-facelift model, so it gets a sharper-looking front-end design than later models, while under the bonnet a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that spits out 550bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels. But honestly, you could buy this car for its snarling, frankly violent soundtrack alone – and there’s a button on the centre console to make it even louder. There’s even a 336-litre boot for all your luggage. What more could you need?

If someone’s already snapped up this particular Jaguar F-Type, there are plenty more available right now through Auto Express.

MINI Electric - £12,497

MINI Electric - front cornering

So you can feel less guilty about the amount of petrol the F-Type R will drink, the MINI Electric is a great little runabout that’s fun to drive – as all MINIs should be – and features a stylish, very premium-feeling interior. The 32.6kWh battery only provides the MINI with a 145-mile range, but the small size means it doesn’t take long to charge, and in this hypothetical scenario, you’ve got the Jaguar for any long journeys. The 211-litre boot is also smaller than the Jag’s, but should still suffice for a weekly food shop. 

If you want something less expensive than the MINI Electric, there are lots of other used electric cars for under £10,000 available on Auto Express.

Skoda Yeti - £7,422

Skoda Yeti - front cornering

Rounding off this diverse three-car garage is a simple, dependable and practical Skoda Yeti TDI, which would be ideal for tackling muddy music festival car parks or weekend camping trips. This Outdoor version gets black plastic cladding, plus front and rear bumpers that are optimised to give the best departure and approach angles when off-roading. The interior definitely looks the most dated of the cars here, but the Yeti always felt solidly built and offers 416 litres of boot space. Meanwhile this particular model’s 2.0-litre diesel engine can provide up to 64.2mpg. 

Not feeling the Skoda Yeti? Maybe one of the other affordable SUVs on Auto Express will take your fancy

Head to the Auto Express used car search page and let us know which cars you’d park in your £50k three-car garage in the comments section below…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content