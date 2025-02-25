Three-car garage: V8 Jaguar F-Type, MINI Electric and Skoda Yeti for less than an entry-level BMW 5 Series

The latest BMW 5 Series is a “staggeringly capable all-rounder”, as we’ve described it, however you need to fork £51,915 just to get the entry-level version. So I decided to look through Auto Express’s used-car classifieds and found a show-stopping sports car, a fun daily runabout and practical SUV that altogether would actually cost less money than one German executive saloon.

Jaguar F-Type - £30,999

The new 5 Series looks pretty handsome, but it simply can’t match the levels the stunning Jaguar F-Type R Coupe gives off. Especially as this is a pre-facelift model, so it gets a sharper-looking front-end design than later models, while under the bonnet a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that spits out 550bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels. But honestly, you could buy this car for its snarling, frankly violent soundtrack alone – and there’s a button on the centre console to make it even louder. There’s even a 336-litre boot for all your luggage. What more could you need?

MINI Electric - £12,497

So you can feel less guilty about the amount of petrol the F-Type R will drink, the MINI Electric is a great little runabout that’s fun to drive – as all MINIs should be – and features a stylish, very premium-feeling interior. The 32.6kWh battery only provides the MINI with a 145-mile range, but the small size means it doesn’t take long to charge, and in this hypothetical scenario, you’ve got the Jaguar for any long journeys. The 211-litre boot is also smaller than the Jag’s, but should still suffice for a weekly food shop.

Skoda Yeti - £7,422

Rounding off this diverse three-car garage is a simple, dependable and practical Skoda Yeti TDI, which would be ideal for tackling muddy music festival car parks or weekend camping trips. This Outdoor version gets black plastic cladding, plus front and rear bumpers that are optimised to give the best departure and approach angles when off-roading. The interior definitely looks the most dated of the cars here, but the Yeti always felt solidly built and offers 416 litres of boot space. Meanwhile this particular model’s 2.0-litre diesel engine can provide up to 64.2mpg.

