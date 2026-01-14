The ambition stems from recently appointed CEO Xavier Peugeot, who wants to unleash the innovation that created the original 1955 DS19, with its alien form, hydropneumatic suspension, disc brakes and swivelling headlamps. “I think we should also probably invent some new segments if we can,” he told a handful of media including Auto Express last autumn.

Advanced design teams across the industry are looking for the next big thing – or even better, the next smaller thing, given that manufacturers’ shift to boxier SUVs has impacted car efficiency, while length, width and weight have increased dramatically over decades.

Aerodynamic efficiency

The unconventional silhouette of the flagship DS No.8 may give some clues to the future DS No.4. Metroz and his team lowered that coupe-SUV’s roof and bonnet height to improve efficiency, a core DS principle.

“With DS, we would like to be the most efficient of all the Stellantis brands,” explained Metroz. “[That means] aerodynamic efficiency to have better range in the electric version, but also in the way we develop cars using less components. This [requires] less raw materials, is more sustainable and makes the car lighter to improve efficiency.

“We are starting this project with this vision for the future. It's an incredible external and interior design,” he promised.

Breakdown of design constraints

Metroz will be working alongside DS product director Audrey Amar. She believes the constraints of the past that defined cars, such as length, wheel size and overall form, are breaking down.

“This is the beginning of a new segmentation,” she explained. “When you look at the DS No.8, what is it: a sedan, a cross? We named it a D-cross. For years we have been mixing the different codes of the different segments to create new concepts.”

She believes all that matters is that a car looks appealing to customers and meets their use case expectations. “That’s the important question,” she stressed.

We’ll have to wait until the end of the decade to see how Metroz, Peugeot and Amar’s ambition translates into a finished car. But, based on their philosophy and determination, it’s a tantalising prospect – and worthy of DS.

