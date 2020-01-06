New Renault 5 faces its first major test in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we test the Renault 5 against the Fiat 500e and find out if showroom-fresh cars really are better than second hand
In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we see if the Renault 5 is the new retro EV king as it goes head-to-head with the Fiat 500e in our latest twin test.
We also have a huge new vs used comparison to find it showroom-fresh really is better than second hand, as well as revealing our favourite picks from £15k to £50k.
Plus, we have all the latest on Lamborghini’s 2,000bhp super-SUV and take a closer look at the new all-electric Mercedes CLA.
In the drives section we get to grips with the ultimate Land Rover Defender OCTA, try out the Skoda Elroq in the UK and get behind the wheel of the Cupra Terramar.
If that wasn’t enough we have the lowdown on Renault’s bonkers R5 Turbo 3E, which arrives with 533bhp and a whopping 4,800Nm of torque.
