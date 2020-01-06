New Renault 5 faces its first major test in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we see if the Renault 5 is the new retro EV king as it goes head-to-head with the Fiat 500e in our latest twin test.

We also have a huge new vs used comparison to find it showroom-fresh really is better than second hand, as well as revealing our favourite picks from £15k to £50k.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we have all the latest on Lamborghini’s 2,000bhp super-SUV and take a closer look at the new all-electric Mercedes CLA.

In the drives section we get to grips with the ultimate Land Rover Defender OCTA, try out the Skoda Elroq in the UK and get behind the wheel of the Cupra Terramar.

If that wasn’t enough we have the lowdown on Renault’s bonkers R5 Turbo 3E, which arrives with 533bhp and a whopping 4,800Nm of torque.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.