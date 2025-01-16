New Nissan Ariya Nismo e-4ORCE 2025 review: electric SUV looks sportier than it actually is

Verdict

This early drive suggests that the Nissan Ariya Nismo is more show than go. The standard car wasn’t lacking in performance, but the subtle mechanical upgrades aren’t transformative and can’t hold a candle to competitors such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, or even a Tesla Model Y Performance. Our full verdict will come following a more extensive test in a European car in the not too distant future.

We'll admit it, the Nissan Ariya – despite being named Auto Express Car of the Year in 2022 – has never really been on our radar as one of the sportier EVs on sale. It certainly isn’t the most obvious candidate to reintroduce the hallowed Nismo name to Europe – a badge previously associated with the very hottest Skylines and GT-Rs.

The Ariya shows off its new-found sporty status with an under-the-radar bodykit, subtle boot spoiler and neat details such as the Formula E-style foglight in the rear diffuser. Inside, there’s a big red starter button, open-pore wood and Nismo-branded seats.

Under the skin, two motors combine to produce 429bhp, good for a 0-62mph time of five seconds flat. However, Nissan places much more emphasis on the intermediate sprint from 50-75mph, and this was what the focus was on during development. The engineers are noticeably proud of how quick it is ‘in gear’ – when pulling out for an overtake, for example.