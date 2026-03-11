New Nissan Micra gets the Electric Car Grant to match Renault 5 on price

Following in the footsteps of its sister car, the Renault 5, the new Nissan Micra EV has now qualified for the top tier of the Government’s Electric Car Grant, slashing its price by as much as £3,750.

The Nissan Micra is on sale now, priced from £21,495. Like the Renault 5, with which it shares the majority of its parts, the Micra is offered with two battery configurations: 40kWh and 52kWh. Only larger-battery models get the full Band 1 £3,750 grant, given their components are built in Renault’s sustainable factory in France. Entry-level 40kWh cars only get the £1,500 Band 2 discount.

Nevertheless, this means the Nissan electric supermini is priced identically to its R5 counterpart. That said, the retro-styled Renault can still be had for around £20 less per month than the Micra on a lease via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service.

The Micra’s £21,495 base price gets you into the well-equipped 40kWh Standard Range Engage model. This, according to Nissan, is capable of up to 198 miles on the WLTP combined efficiency test and comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and seven-inch digital instrument cluster featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a heat pump and rear parking sensors.

The mid-spec Advance model can be had with the smaller battery for £23,495, or the 260-mile 52kWh Extended Range unit for £2,000 extra. Advance trim adds e-Pedal one-pedal driving, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, a larger, 10.1-inch instrument cluster, built-in sat-nav, ambient lighting, configurable drive modes, a centre armrest and a reversing camera.

Finally, the top-spec Micra Evolve (which is only available with the 52kWh battery) will set you back £28,365. That is roughly £1,400 more than the equivalent top-of-the-range Renault 5 Roland Garros+. To justify its hefty price, this gets heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and two-tone metallic paint (something that’s an optional extra on lower-spec cars).

The Nissan Micra is now the Japanese brand’s third model to qualify for the ECG; the Nissan Ariya gets the base £1,500 grant when specified in base 63kWh Advance trim, while all versions of the British-built Nissan Leaf get the full £3,750 grant.

