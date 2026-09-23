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New Nissan Qashqai on the cards as brand vows to stick with hybrid

2028 model year upgrade for popular SUV seems likely as Nissan confirms it will continue to offer e-Power tech

By:Jordan Katsianis
23 Sep 2026
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering

Nissan has confirmed that it will continue building electrified combustion-powered cars for as long as customers demand them. This is likely to prove a vital lifeline for models such as the popular Nissan Qashqai, which will continue to be offered in future generations with hybrid powertrains.

Jordi Vila, Nissan’s divisional vice president, Europe and Africa, told Auto Express: “Planning is always dynamic, but we will continue to leverage all electrified technologies for as long as the market demands it.”

Nissan’s recent decision to bring the Kicks small SUV to Europe after success in Latin America is proof that the brand is already executing this strategy. The move will see the company retain a hybrid option in the B-segment for the foreseeable future as an alternative to the next-generation Juke, which will only be available with an electric powertrain when it hits the road in early 2027.

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There are also preparations in place for a big update to the family-sized X-Trail, despite it only recently being facelifted in the UK. Known in the US as the Rogue, a new model has already been revealed with a host of changes that will be made available in Europe. However, it is not planned to reach us until 2028.

The brand’s specific plans for the Qashqai are still unclear, but it’s a model that Nissan has no plans to give up on. Vila continued: “The Qashqai is crucial to our line-up in Europe, and we are looking at all electrified solutions.”

The current generation has been on sale since 2021 and while it’s unlikely that we’ll see an all-new model, a comprehensive update for the 2028 model year seems probable. This will see it retain its underlying platform and e-Power technology, overlaid with design and interior upgrades.

This is a similar process to the one that the US-market Rogue has recently undergone, being a less capital-intensive way of refreshing a core model, while adding the modern features required to keep it competitive with newer rivals.

However, Nissan has no plans to re-enter the supermini class with a hybrid-powered model to sit alongside the all-electric Micra. Despite its close ties with Renault, there is no intention to develop a hybrid B-segment hatch based on the latest Clio

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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