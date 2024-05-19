“Toyota’s record profits are down to hybrid cars, not EVs”

If May 2024 continues as feverishly as it started, there’s a danger it’ll become the maddest month for motor cars, motorists and motoring. Not that mad necessarily means bad, right?

Despite the tumultuous nature of May’s first week, it had its marvellous moments, too – including yet more positive noises about the Chinese and Koreans bringing all-new, affordable, accessible pure-EVs to the UK. Likely inclusions: the BYD Seagull that would need to be priced well under £15,000; the baby Land Rover-like Hyundai Casper that could weigh in sub £20,000; plus its sister micro-SUV, the Kia EV1, which should be a quarter of the price of the EV9 that tops out at a hefty £79,000. These are globally significant pure electric cars residing in the sub-four-metre urban-car sector that’s so popular among buyers in a Britain, where roads and parking spaces are tight, and disposable incomes for new cars are tighter still.

Early May also included nods of approval from across mainland Europe for Chinese firms to build factories in Hungary, Italy and Spain, with France’s President Macron also expressing a desire to have one.

It’s a classic if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em approach from our continental cousins. But when it comes to the prospect of China (or Korea) creating jobs in the UK by building factories and state-of-the-art cars here – just as Japan did in the 1980s – there’s a deafening silence. The Conservative Government is asleep at the wheel and about to crash and burn. As for Labour – it’s been busily assisting with the re-election of London Mayor Khan, who’ll continue the daily Congestion Charge of £15 on top of the £12.50 a day ULEZ tax, with an additional pence or pounds-per-mile ‘system’ now looking increasingly likely across the 607 square miles of Greater London that Labour rules.