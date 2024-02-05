Hyundai Casper: dinky electric SUV to ghost in as Citroen e-C3 rival

Two years after we first heard rumblings that an electrified version of the Hyundai Casper – a small SUV sold exclusively in South Korea – could be headed to Europe, we’ve finally caught our first glimpse at the potential rival for the incoming Citroen e-C3 and Dacia Spring.

The Hyundai Casper prototype was spotted testing in the harsh minus 30 degrees celsius climate of the very north of Sweden. Despite the heavy camouflage, the car’s boxy shape, comically large circular headlights and extremely short overhangs make it immediately recognisable as some new variation of the Casper. It’s the battery pack sticking out underneath the car, however, that gives its all-electric status away.

We can also spot the Capser’s distinctive tail-light signature peeking out behind the camouflage, black plastic cladding around the wheelarches and the rear door handles tucked up in the C-pillar. All of which, again, are features of the Casper model.

The extensive cladding suggests there will be at least some styling changes made for the new model. If we were to take a guess, the next-generation Hyundai Casper could sport a futuristic look more in line with the new Hyundai Kona or facelifted Bayon, which both feature ultra-slim headlights and a light bar connecting the two.