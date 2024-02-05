Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Hyundai Casper: dinky electric SUV to ghost in as Citroen e-C3 rival

Hyundai’s entry-level EV is rumoured to be arriving in Europe sometime this year

by: Ellis Hyde
5 Feb 2024
Hyundai Casper (camouflaged) - front 3/45

Two years after we first heard rumblings that an electrified version of the Hyundai Casper – a small SUV sold exclusively in South Korea – could be headed to Europe, we’ve finally caught our first glimpse at the potential rival for the incoming Citroen e-C3 and Dacia Spring

The Hyundai Casper prototype was spotted testing in the harsh minus 30 degrees celsius climate of the very north of Sweden. Despite the heavy camouflage, the car’s boxy shape, comically large circular headlights and extremely short overhangs make it immediately recognisable as some new variation of the Casper. It’s the battery pack sticking out underneath the car, however, that gives its all-electric status away.

We can also spot the Capser’s distinctive tail-light signature peeking out behind the camouflage, black plastic cladding around the wheelarches and the rear door handles tucked up in the C-pillar. All of which, again, are features of the Casper model.

Hyundai Casper (camouflaged) - rear5

The extensive cladding suggests there will be at least some styling changes made for the new model. If we were to take a guess, the next-generation Hyundai Casper could sport a futuristic look more in line with the new Hyundai Kona or facelifted Bayon, which both feature ultra-slim headlights and a light bar connecting the two. 

Reportedly measuring just under 3.6 metres, the electric Casper will be considerably smaller than the already compact Citroen e-C3. In fact, if true, the Casper EV will be closer in size to the Fiat 500 city car, with the added bonus of having five doors, of course. 

In addition to not confirming if or when the electric Casper we spotted will be coming here, Hyundai hasn’t shared any technical details about the car. 

The most likely option is that the electric Casper will use the same platform as the current petrol-powered model – which sits on the same underpinnings as the Hyundai i10 – but be fitted with the powertrain from the Kia Ray EV: a similarly dinky MPV, also not sold in Europe. 

The Ray EV is powered by a 35.2kWh battery and single 86bhp electric motor, offering a range of 127 miles. Installing an electric powertrain into the Casper’s existing platform would also help keep costs down, ensuring it’s competitive against the aforementioned Dacia and Citroen rivals. 

Back in 2022, Hyundai Europe’s Vice President of Marketing Andreas-Christoph Hofmann told Automotive News Europe that €20,000 is the target price for the brand’s entry-level EV, which we suspect the electric Hyundai Casper may be.

Don't miss our next car video, subscribe to our YouTube channel today...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
29 Jan 2024
Is there a place for hydrogen in the zero-emissions future? Hyundai has the answers
Hydrogen pump
News

Is there a place for hydrogen in the zero-emissions future? Hyundai has the answers

The Korean firm is forging ahead with hydrogen, showing off its latest hydrogen technology at CES 2024
12 Jan 2024
Part helicopter, part plane, all electric: Hyundai’s Supernal S-A2 is as quiet as a dishwasher and ready to fly
Hyundai Supernal S-A2 - front
News

Part helicopter, part plane, all electric: Hyundai’s Supernal S-A2 is as quiet as a dishwasher and ready to fly

Korean maker is expanding its mobility portfolio with new eVTOL personal transport
10 Jan 2024
‘The end is nigh for petrol-powered Hyundai N cars’
Opinion - Hyundai i20 N
Opinion

‘The end is nigh for petrol-powered Hyundai N cars’

John McIlroy thinks it’s hard to see another combustion-engined N car rolling off the production line at Hyundai
23 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is a lot of car for under £200 a month
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is a lot of car for under £200 a month

The hugely practical hatchback is bundled with a generous 8,000-mile annual mileage limit to become our Car Deal of the Day for 1 February
1 Feb 2024
Exclusive: Jaguar Land Rover boss sets the record straight on thefts, insurance, parts supply, electrification and more
JLR interview
News

Exclusive: Jaguar Land Rover boss sets the record straight on thefts, insurance, parts supply, electrification and more

JLR’s UK managing director, Patrick McGillycuddy, talks to us about the issues facing the business and its big future plans…
3 Feb 2024
New Lancia Ypsilon EV revealed: the Vauxhall Corsa’s sharp-suited Italian cousin
Lancia Ypsilon - front quarter
News

New Lancia Ypsilon EV revealed: the Vauxhall Corsa’s sharp-suited Italian cousin

The all-electric supermini offers a 250-mile range and Lancia Stratos-inspired design, however, there’s been no word on any potential return to the UK…
2 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content