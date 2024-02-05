Hyundai Casper: dinky electric SUV to ghost in as Citroen e-C3 rival
Hyundai’s entry-level EV is rumoured to be arriving in Europe sometime this year
Two years after we first heard rumblings that an electrified version of the Hyundai Casper – a small SUV sold exclusively in South Korea – could be headed to Europe, we’ve finally caught our first glimpse at the potential rival for the incoming Citroen e-C3 and Dacia Spring.
The Hyundai Casper prototype was spotted testing in the harsh minus 30 degrees celsius climate of the very north of Sweden. Despite the heavy camouflage, the car’s boxy shape, comically large circular headlights and extremely short overhangs make it immediately recognisable as some new variation of the Casper. It’s the battery pack sticking out underneath the car, however, that gives its all-electric status away.
We can also spot the Capser’s distinctive tail-light signature peeking out behind the camouflage, black plastic cladding around the wheelarches and the rear door handles tucked up in the C-pillar. All of which, again, are features of the Casper model.
The extensive cladding suggests there will be at least some styling changes made for the new model. If we were to take a guess, the next-generation Hyundai Casper could sport a futuristic look more in line with the new Hyundai Kona or facelifted Bayon, which both feature ultra-slim headlights and a light bar connecting the two.
Reportedly measuring just under 3.6 metres, the electric Casper will be considerably smaller than the already compact Citroen e-C3. In fact, if true, the Casper EV will be closer in size to the Fiat 500 city car, with the added bonus of having five doors, of course.
In addition to not confirming if or when the electric Casper we spotted will be coming here, Hyundai hasn’t shared any technical details about the car.
The most likely option is that the electric Casper will use the same platform as the current petrol-powered model – which sits on the same underpinnings as the Hyundai i10 – but be fitted with the powertrain from the Kia Ray EV: a similarly dinky MPV, also not sold in Europe.
The Ray EV is powered by a 35.2kWh battery and single 86bhp electric motor, offering a range of 127 miles. Installing an electric powertrain into the Casper’s existing platform would also help keep costs down, ensuring it’s competitive against the aforementioned Dacia and Citroen rivals.
Back in 2022, Hyundai Europe’s Vice President of Marketing Andreas-Christoph Hofmann told Automotive News Europe that €20,000 is the target price for the brand’s entry-level EV, which we suspect the electric Hyundai Casper may be.
