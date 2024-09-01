There's life in the motor show format yet, but the likes of Jaguar Land Rover need to get back on board

I’m one of the lucky ones privileged to attend hundreds of local, national and international motor shows across the UK, mainland Europe, Asia and The Americas. And I’ve never been to a bad one.

These exhibitions can make or break car companies. And they’ve positively changed the lives of millions of consumers who’ve been properly introduced to new car brands, then loyally stuck with them – sometimes for the remainder of their driving lives.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Motor shows have been around for about 130 years. Yet some auto industry ‘experts’ and executives at selected automotive companies appear to believe that car exhibitions for the common man and woman, boy and girl have lost their relevance.

There’s a problem here. Is it that car enthusiasts in big numbers no longer wish to spend time with cars inside exhibition halls and/or on the concrete, grass and driving surfaces outside? Or is it more a case of motor-industry folk becoming increasingly out of touch while they’re ‘working from home’ several days a week? I’m only asking.

Another question: what on earth was Jaguar Land Rover as a group, and Land Rover as a brand, thinking when they recently declined an invitation for one of the very latest Range Rovers to be a non-paying, red-carpet guest vehicle, positioned centre stage on The Best Cars of the Year (Best COTY) stand at The British Motor Show – for tens of thousands of paying attendees to admire, crave and possibly place orders for?