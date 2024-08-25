BYD is the most daringly ambitious car manufacturer in the world right now

You had to be there, really. And I’m delighted to say that I was. On all four days.

I’m talking about last week’s British Motor Show, where I got up close and personal with Tesla’s Cybertruck (more impressive than in photos) and the new Ford Capri (in name only, tragically).

Over on the Best Cars of the Year (Best COTY) stand at our national car exhibition, BYD was voted Best Car Company by a panel of international judges (me included) for being just about the most daringly ambitious manufacturer in the world right now. Apart from building all-new models every few seconds, it’s establishing a network of plants in Europe and elsewhere to complement its existing Chinese factories. I’ve never known a company so blatantly determined to take on and beat the world. And its Seal saloon and Seal U SUV models at the show provided further evidence that if this Chinese firm isn’t yet a legitimate member of the premium car club, it soon might be. The Seal won the Best Car Line-Up of the Year award. And that’s appropriate when you consider that it’s a range within a range.

The MG Cyberster, with its not-too-shabby £55k (and up) price tag, is another that doesn’t look great in photos. But in the flesh, in the right colour and even when stationary in an exhibition hall, it has the appearance of a proper supercar worth over £100,000. Honest. With this and its enormous game-changing potential in mind, it was the natural choice for Best Sports Car. At the bottom end of the range, it must be petrifying Mazda and its tired, smaller, cheaper, old-school MX-5. And at the other, Ferrari should be asking why this Chinese EV is arguably better looking than one or two of its legendary models costing way more money.