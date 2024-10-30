Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The electric car charging network continues to discriminate against disabled people

Consumer editor Chris Rosamond thinks the UK’s charging network is still failing to provide for those who struggle to use it

By:Chris Rosamond
30 Oct 2024
Opinion - disabled drivers

For a couple of billion dollars, we can launch a rocket into space then snatch parts of it from the air on its way back down. Meanwhile, here in the UK, billions of pounds are being committed to the public charging network, yet we can’t make it accessible for disabled people. Something’s not right.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Two years after the Department for Transport launched the PAS 1899 accessibility standard for public chargepoints, the reality is that little has changed. There have been improvements, which the chargepoint operators are keen to flag, but nationally, the network continues to discriminate horribly against those that struggle to use it.

Despite making all the right noises on accessibility in opposition, the government refuses to be drawn on whether it believes UK Equality Act laws apply to chargepoint operators and providers today. Instead, the DfT, chargepoint operators and other stakeholders have immersed themselves again in the circular debate about the same old challenges the industry and disabled drivers have discussed for years. 

Listening to Charge UK’s chief exec Vicky Read talking about the challenges raised in the DfT-sponsored PAS 1899 review group meeting earlier this month, felt like waking up on Groundhog Day. Chargepoint providers decided two years ago that they didn’t like the idea of compliance, and ‘opted out’, for just the reasons the group says it is beginning to investigate now. The review aims to report findings some time next year, after which the government says it will deliberate again on the need for regulation.

It’s time to stop talking. Whatever your politics, it seems evident that leaving chargepoint accessibility to the markets has failed. Commercial operators focused on competing for market share, and their investors focused on returns, do not appear to be a recipe for making accessibility happen.

Kicking the issue into the long grass with another review may suit everyone with a stake in delivering the infrastructure, but it doesn’t work for the 2.7 million disabled drivers the Motability Foundation says will be using UK roads by 2035, potentially half of whom could be reliant on the UK’s public chargepoint network.

Do you agree with Chris? Let us know your thoughts on the UK's charging network...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”
&quot;Baby Tesla&quot; - design sketch

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”

Priorities have shifted from an entry-level Tesla Model 2 to the autonomous Robotaxi
News
25 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month
Volkswagen ID.7 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month

The VW ID.7 isn’t cheap but this lease deal helps bring down the cost of ownership for the talented family EV
News
26 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month
Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Bargain Tesla Model 3 with 318-mile range for £298 per month

The basic Model 3 still gets plenty of kit, performance and range, but helps keep this lease price low, too
News
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content