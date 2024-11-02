The fate of Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes could be decided in the design studio

Car design feels like a particularly fickle place in 2024. It’s always been an exercise in compromise, but never have opposing factors been so stark. Do brands pander to trends and risk losing their distinction, or forge their own path hoping consumers come along for the ride? And that’s before you consider letting electrified powertrains dictate design.

These are questions that all motoring design studios are facing, and none more starkly than the legacy brands that have the weight of their reputation on the line. BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Jaguar have all been under the microscope in recent years, with designs that have been just as notable for their misses as their hits.

But big moves in the design world over recent months might be a clue that some of these big manufacturers are on a mission to right some of their recent wrongs. It started with the shock resignation of Massimo Frascella from JLR; one of the fathers of a modern Range Rover, and a champion of reductionist design just as you might see in fashion or architecture.

He’s now begun a new role at Audi, typically a brand on the precipice of cutting-edge car design, but of late under particular heat for being too fussy and a little generic. Frascella joined with a piercing public statement confirming he’ll be taking the maker in a more simplistic and sophisticated direction. The rather unceremonious departure of former design head Marc Lichte also spoke loudly by them saying nothing at all.