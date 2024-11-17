Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k

By:Mike Rutherford
17 Nov 2024
Opinion - cheap EV

How’s this for a genuine, urgently required, unapologetically modest, game-changing product for consumers still sceptical about the financial and other implications of electric cars? I’m calling it the 10:100 and arguing that it could be the most intriguing, symbolically accessible pure-electric car - complete with a standard spec that’s light on luxuries, and heavy on value.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 10:100 would, I believe, gently persuade millions of still understandably cautious consumers that they really can be painlessly eased into affordable little EVs without traumatising themselves or their wallets. Trouble is, in British showrooms at least, no such product currently exists. 

What I’m proposing is a stripped-out urban car (not a quadricycle, I hasten to add) that gets its 10:100 name courtesy of a £10k retail price and a 100-mile range. I confess I’m being a tad greedy because I’m expecting an entire electric car for around the same amount of money as a serious cyclist might pay for a hi-tech two-wheeler, or a ripped-off long-distance train commuter may have to stump up for an annual season ticket. But I’m being practical and realistic too, because the only way I could run a cheap EV for my slow, regular drives and commutes of only 10 or so miles, would be to have a petrol or hybrid car as back-up for higher-mileage trips. Know the feeling?   

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If I turn mathematician for a moment, the 10:100 badge that I’m suggesting for my proposed car translates to a simple cost of £10k per 100 miles of range. This represents the affordable, potentially doable sweet spot, right? Er, maybe.   

Using an identical method of calculation (taking a car’s retail price and its claimed official range to work out how much it costs per 100 miles of range), the figure for the Citroen Ami quadricycle works out at almost £7,000 more expensive – at a shockingly high £16,728. The 2024 Auto Express Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3, comes in at a far more palatable £11k, while a Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD, although pricey at the point of purchase, works out at £10,318 per 100 miles of range.

But the clear and unexpected winner in this exercise is the Kia EV3, which will officially do 375 miles for £35,995 – therefore costing only £9,598 on identical terms. That’s impressively inexpensive for an EV. In terms of value for money of product, my calculator tells me that nothing beats this car at this price.  

That said, the idea of a £10k pure-electric car with a non-negotiable 100-mile range still floats my boat. Is any manufacturer out there brave enough to design, build and sell it in Blighty?

Do you agree with Mike? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

New Skoda Octavia vRS 2024 review: a fantastic and fast family car

Skoda unleashes its most powerful and fastest Octavia vRS yet – and it’s a cracking high-performance all-rounder
Road tests
14 Nov 2024
New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal
Jaguar GT spyshot 1

New Jaguar GT caught testing ahead of £130k EV’s 2025 reveal

Jaguar's new four-door GT has been caught testing for the first time as the British brand prepares for a luxury overhaul
News
14 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

At this price, the all-electric hatch is a no-brainer for our Deal of the Day for 15 November
News
15 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content