A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

How’s this for a genuine, urgently required, unapologetically modest, game-changing product for consumers still sceptical about the financial and other implications of electric cars? I’m calling it the 10:100 and arguing that it could be the most intriguing, symbolically accessible pure-electric car - complete with a standard spec that’s light on luxuries, and heavy on value.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 10:100 would, I believe, gently persuade millions of still understandably cautious consumers that they really can be painlessly eased into affordable little EVs without traumatising themselves or their wallets. Trouble is, in British showrooms at least, no such product currently exists.

What I’m proposing is a stripped-out urban car (not a quadricycle, I hasten to add) that gets its 10:100 name courtesy of a £10k retail price and a 100-mile range. I confess I’m being a tad greedy because I’m expecting an entire electric car for around the same amount of money as a serious cyclist might pay for a hi-tech two-wheeler, or a ripped-off long-distance train commuter may have to stump up for an annual season ticket. But I’m being practical and realistic too, because the only way I could run a cheap EV for my slow, regular drives and commutes of only 10 or so miles, would be to have a petrol or hybrid car as back-up for higher-mileage trips. Know the feeling?