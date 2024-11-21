A test drive is vital before making any new or used car purchase

Test driving a car is a vital part of the purchasing process, but it requires careful planning. Follow these simple steps, keep your emotions reined in, and you won’t go too far wrong.

After you’ve done your background research and chosen a potential purchase, you’ll want to view the car and take it for a drive to see if it works for you. But before you do, you must consider insurance, because driving on UK roads without it is illegal – even if you’re just going ‘around the block’. Dealerships often have insurance for customers already in place, but check with them first, because it’s your responsibility to know you’re insured.

If you’re buying a car privately, be warned that not all policies cover you on other cars, so take a look at the terms of yours. If you’re not covered, you could take out temporary insurance, which will cost around £20 for a few hours.

Before you set off, check everything in the car works and get familiar with it; there’s huge variety in the controls for the likes of wipers and headlights these days. Also, if the car you’re considering is for the family, take them along to avoid complaints in the future. They could also point out flaws you might fail to spot. Likewise, if you regularly carry something – a golf bag, for example – take that, too, to check it fits.