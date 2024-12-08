Suicidally, Jaguar is opening the door for Tesla and BYD to pick off the best of its dealerships

Those who live within, or know anything about, the UK will confirm that at times of crisis, Brits reach for the kettle and have a cuppa. ‘Keep Calm and Drink Tea’ is a national slogan.

So it’s a minor tragedy that Typhoo – a beverage brand and a British institution – has just fallen into administration due to the usual double whammy of dwindling customers and financial woes.

These are the sort of problems many vehicle manufacturers know well. For decades, Ford topped the UK car sales charts, but it’s now slumped to fifth place and has just announced 800 further job cuts in Britain. Traditionally, Vauxhall claimed the No.2 spot, but has now plummeted to 10th, and the latest atrocious news from the firm is that it’s killing off its Luton plant, which employs 1,100 production workers.

Jaguar – a motor car brand and another British institution – has sunk much closer to the foot of the sales league and is on course to reach rock bottom next year, when it will be making and selling no new cars at all. Where this leaves the jobs and salaries of the company’s thousands of production workers producing zilch isn’t clear. But we do know that around 75 per cent of the brand’s dealers will be booted out or will throw in the towel. Suicidally, Jaguar is opening the door for the likes of Tesla and BYD to pick off the best of those dealerships and target growth.