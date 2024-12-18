2024 was a roller coaster of surprises, shifts and game-changing moments

We’ve somehow reached the last issue of 2024, and looking back at our review of the year, there’s been plenty going on!

Resurrected names have been a theme of the past 12 months, with the Ford Capri, Vauxhall Frontera and two returning Renaults – the new 4 and 5 – while Jaguar has gone the whole hog and will reinvent itself completely in 2026 after ending sales of its entire model range and giving us a glimpse of an all-electric future.

We saw the first electric cars from Alfa Romeo and Suzuki this year, meaning it’s pretty much just Land Rover without an EV, something that will change in 2026 with the electric Range Rover’s arrival. But this year brilliant new cars, such as Skoda’s Kodiaq and Superb, and the Dacia Duster, showed there’s still a strong demand for good internal combustion engine models, too.

Our New Car Awards overall winner proved you can have it both ways, with the Citroen C3 available in petrol and electric form, and it’s excellent value in both. At the other end of the pricing scale, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren all revealed new cars that most of us can only dream of driving and owning.