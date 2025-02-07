A brand-new car could actually work out cheaper than a used one

With many car makers now operating an agency-style dealer model – whereby you buy directly from

the manufacturer rather than a franchise – there’s often less scope for negotiation when buying a new car. The advertised price is what you pay, like it or lump it.

But there are still ways to save money and net yourself a stellar deal. While you may find a growing trend towards fixed list prices, there are plenty of low-APR finance deals around, and if you look hard enough, some pretty hefty deposit contributions, too.

It’s the latter that my own parents took advantage of only a couple of weeks ago. We’d been to a number of showrooms looking at used and nearly new cars, only for one Volkswagen salesperson to suggest he could get them into a shiny 25-plate model for near-enough the same price as a one-to-two-year-old example. Given that the cars they were looking at were some £5-6k cheaper than list price, they were understandably keen to hear more.

It turns out that Volkswagen was offering a substantial £6,550 deposit contribution on any new ID.3 – essentially slashing the price on a factory-fresh family EV by more than 20 per cent. The same deal is available on the ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7, as well as the retro-cool ID. Buzz if you order before the end of March – indeed, some models are being sold with nearly £9,000 off.