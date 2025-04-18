Times are tough but the future is bright for car building in Britain

Ever had one of those days where everything seems to go wrong, or worse, a year like Queen Elizabeth II’s annus horribilis in 1992? Things are even worse for the UK car industry.

It’s suffered a decade of doom since the 2016 Brexit vote made European trade harder and choked off inward investment. Car makers then suffered the shockwaves of Covid-19 lockdowns throttling supply and demand,

and the Ukraine war inflating energy costs.

Now industry figures are grappling with the impact of a 25 per cent tariff on car exports to the United States. All the while electrifying the cars and vans its factories produce to meet unpredictable consumer demand. Politicians have been pushing them hard, but the UK government has listened by slackening ZEV mandate rules.

You could imagine the UK’s car factories are glum places. Not so Bentley’s historic Crewe assembly plant, where passionate colleagues showed me around the three-billion-Euro, self-funded transformation that’s establishing a new production line, logistics base and design centre.

“I think the people see there’s a clear commitment from our side to Crewe and our workforce. They see that in uncertain times we are investing in the future,” Andreas Lehe, the boss of manufacturing, tells me.