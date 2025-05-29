Buying a nearly new car could save you serious money

When it comes to buying a car, plenty of people automatically gravitate towards a factory-fresh, brand-new model. That may be down to the allure of a zero per cent finance deal or a manufacturer incentive – but the reality is they might actually be paying more than they need for a new set of wheels. There is another option: ex-demonstrator cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Commonly advertised as ‘nearly new’ or ‘delivery mileage’ cars, these are new vehicles used by dealerships for test drives, showroom displays or short-term internal staff use. For those in the know, they can be a great way to save money.

Admittedly, they are not technically ‘brand new’ because they will have been registered and used by the dealer. This means they’ve already had one owner and could have a few thousand miles on the clock – but this is exactly why they can be a smarter, cheaper choice for savvy buyers.

Every new car suffers from depreciation, and an average model will lose between 50-60 per cent of its value in the first three years, with most of this happening in year one. With an ex-demo car, not only has that initial depreciation hit already happened, but it is factored into the reduced list price.