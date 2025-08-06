Hatchbacks are cool again! Young drivers see SUVs as cars for old people

Thinking of buying a car? Our Find a Car service has over 45,000 used cars in stock, with everything from superminis to supercars - all at a great price. Check it our now.

The product boss I was chatting to mused that, far from hatchback cars being in terminal decline, their lower-slung profile and more compact footprint could be key to their resurgence in the coming years. “Younger people like them because they see SUVs as the cars of their parents, so it could come full circle,” she told me.

In effect, the humble hatch could become cool again, because young drivers want something different to what their uncool parents have! Which is ironic when SUVs killed off family MPVs such as the Ford C-MAX, Citroen C4 Picasso et al by offering a trendier and less boxy alternative that still provided space and practicality.

Hatchbacks are more efficient too, and their smaller bodies use less material to produce, which could also be important considerations for the future’s potentially more eco-conscious buyer. Maybe they could morph into a new type of car that’s slightly taller than before – as we move to electric cars, the batteries have to be housed somewhere – but still lower and less of a family wagon than an SUV.

So maybe the hatchback sector is set for a major turnaround, and in a tale as old as time, a revival will be built on the next generation making sure they don’t turn into their parents!

