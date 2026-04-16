EVs no longer make a statement, they're just better cars

Think back to the first electric car you saw parked on your street around a decade ago and consider your first impression.

Were your neighbours eco-warriors keen to reduce their carbon footprint? Or tech-fanatics that always needed the latest iPhone and saw EVs as the next big thing? Early EV buyers came with the desire – and finances – to make these statements, and many brands were happy to go along with this. Just think about how keen Volkswagen was to make everyone know the ID.3 you replaced your Golf with was electric.

Well in 2026, you no longer need to make a statement to jump into an EV, because right here, right now, they’re just better cars. In terms of the actual product, new models such as the BMW iX3 and Renault Twingo help prove that across the whole spectrum, cars as diverse as premium SUVs and city cars are now best served with an electric powertrain.

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Starting with price, arguably the biggest road block, we’ve now broadly reached parity. A petrol or plug-in hybrid BMW X3 with a similar specification to the new iX3 is no cheaper; and taking into account comparative power figures, an X5 M50 with 392bhp is actually around £15,000 more expensive than the 462bhp iX3 50xDrive.