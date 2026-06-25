Back in the eighties, if you were after a car with serious power – let’s say, more than 400bhp – you needed Porsche, Ferrari or Lamborghini amounts of cash. Nowadays though, average family cars can deliver a similar amount of grunt, and I don’t know how to feel about that.

On one hand, I enjoy the idea of a car that costs about as much as a base-spec BMW 3 Series being able to keep up with a Lamborghini Countach away from the lights. But I don’t think anyone actually needs a family runabout that’s as potent as a jar of moonshine brewed under their sketchy cousin’s sink. The issue is that some of these cars simply are not equipped to handle the grunt they’ve been given.

The BYD Atto 3 EVO is a perfect example of this, because the fairly ordinary SUV that previously produced just 200bhp was recently given a whacking great 443bhp, plus 560Nm of torque – that’s more than a Porsche 911 Carrera – yet the suspension and brakes on this flagship car are the same as those on the base 303bhp version, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. Neither does the way the car handles, because while it is relatively comfy, it leans quite a bit through corners, the ride is unsettled and wallowy, and the steering is vague.