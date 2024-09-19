A little bit of car DIY can save you a lot of money

Cars are complex machines, and there are plenty of components that will gladly wipe out a huge chunk out of your bank account should they go wrong. But while some jobs (especially electric car repairs) require the wisdom of a professional mechanic, you’d be amazed at how many things you can fix yourself if you’re willing to learn the basics and get your hands dirty.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re buying a used car, it’s possible that a defect will quickly make itself known. Even if the car is immaculate with a full service history, some parts may simply be at the end of their working life.

I experienced this particular joy a mere week after purchasing my own car, a 2015 Suzuki Swift Sport, even though it had undergone a thorough inspection by a technician at a main dealer. Seemingly out of nowhere, my passenger window switch completely failed. This wasn’t anybody’s fault, though, it was just a case of timing.

Typically, the switch wasn’t covered by the used-car warranty that applied at the time, so I could either take the car to a garage and pay a three-figure bill for parts and labour, or do the job myself. I opted for the latter, and a quick search in an online owners’ forum revealed a broken clip within the switch was the problem.