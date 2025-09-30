Peugeot 2008 alternatives: seven other cars to consider instead of this compact crossover
Considering a Peugeot 2008? These rivals all offer similar space and economy, but other virtues besides
The Peugeot 2008 is one of Europe’s most popular compact SUVs, and with distinctive styling, a high-quality cabin, and a good choice of engines (including an all-electric model) it’s not difficult to see why. It’s a big-seller in the UK too, regularly appearing in the top ten of the sales charts.
Still, it’s a busy market out there, and the 2008 has plenty of competition. Some of it is well worth a look before you sign away the next two or three years with the Peugeot, whether it’s for something with sportier handling, more space, a more conventional interior layout, or a broader mix of abilities.
Best Peugeot 2008 alternatives
Keep reading to learn about our top alternatives to the Peugeot 2008…
Ford Puma
- Prices from £26,580
The Ford Puma is consistently towards the top of the UK sales charts, typically selling a couple of thousand more a month than the 2008 (though the tables are turned in mainland Europe). While it’s probably benefitting from Ford canning the Fiesta, it’s also simply a good small SUV, with agile handling and frugal engines. Ford recently added an electric model in the form of the Puma Gen-E, so it can now match the E-2008, too.
The interior is spacious despite the Puma’s compact size, and has recently been revised – the large touchscreen crammed into the dash is a little generic, but works better than the outgoing system. Some buyers may prefer the Ford’s more conventional driving position though quality still isn’t quite up there with the Peugeot. The Puma gets plus points for Ford continuing to offer its “Quickclear” heated windscreen as standard.
The 450-litre boot is useful too, slightly more than the Peugeot’s 434 litres, and it’s uncompromised in electric Gen-E guise, which even still features the Puma’s “Megabox” under-floor storage – so it’s practical, as well as being fun to drive.
Renault 4 E-Tech
- Prices from £26,995
We have to include the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year here. While an electric car still isn’t for everyone, the Renault 4 E-Tech is hard to ignore in this class – and not just because its styling is a convincing reimagining of the classic Renault 4 which was built from 1961 until 1992. Though style certainly helps; the 4’s stout lines and chunky details make most cars in this class look a bit contrived.
The interior is great too. It’s not much different from the cabin of the Renault 5 E-Tech it’s based on, but that means it looks and feels high-quality. The seats are well-shaped and provide an excellent driving position, while Renault’s Google-based infotainment is very easy to get on with. So too is the “My Safety Perso” button which lets you turn off the likes of lane departure and speed warnings with a double-tap.
With a 420-litre boot it gets within a whisker of the 2008 and it’s similar for rear seat space too. And it’s good to drive: slightly less sporty than the smaller Renault 5, but more comfortable and still surprisingly nimble. With a 247-mile range it’s just three miles shy of the E-2008, quicker off the mark (0-62mph in 8.2 seconds, compared to 9.1), and way cheaper – it starts at under £27k, to the E-2008’s £35k.
Skoda Kamiq
- Prices from £24,975
The Skoda Kamiq is the deeply sensible alternative to the Peugeot 2008. And a slightly old-school one – not only will you not find an electric version of the Kamiq, but there’s not even a hybrid. This will effectively rule it out for company users wanting to keep their tax figures down, but for the private buyer, there’s a lot here to like.
The engines you do get are all simple turbocharged petrols, either a 1-litre three-cylinder with 94 to 114bhp, or a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-pot, with economy in the high 40 to low 50mpg range for all. A manual gearbox is standard across the range, though the 114bhp 1.0 TSI does get a DSG automatic option – and they all drive predictably well. It’s a doddle to drive overall in fact, with a ride and handling balance that’s well judged for all conditions.
Inside, things are just as sensible and well-balanced – the Skoda feels well-built, the dash layout and infotainment won’t drive you barmy as some do, and it’s among the more spacious cars here, though the 400-litre boot can’t quite match that of the 2008.
Nissan Juke
- Prices from £24,045
It was the Nissan Juke that really kick-started the small crossover craze when it arrived back in 2011. It didn’t matter that not everybody liked the way it looked, because plenty clearly did, and it sold like hot cakes. The second-generation car arrived in 2019 and it’s not quite as familiar a sight as its predecessor, thanks to much stronger competition, but it’s still a popular choice in this class, not least thanks to competitive pricing.
The current styling is less divisive than that of the original Juke, but still keeps much of that car’s character, with a bold grille and large driving lights dominating the front of the car. A 2024 facelift didn’t change things much, but did revise the interior, with a new wider infotainment display and more conventional dash vents replacing the trio of round items in the pre-facelift version.
While not at Ford Puma levels, handling is on the sporty side, and the slightly firm ride likewise. There’s no electric version to compete with the E-2008, but the Juke’s hybrid option is pretty good – economy of nearly 60mpg, 0-62mph in around ten seconds, and strong “e-Pedal” regenerative braking that almost lets you drive the Juke one-pedal style, like an EV.
Alfa Romeo Junior
- Prices from £28,400
Under the skin, the Alfa Romeo Junior is closely related to the Peugeot 2008. But Alfa’s done a pretty good job of hiding it – from the exterior styling and interior layout, you’d struggle to tell the pair share a platform and most of their drivetrains.
That continues with the way the cars drive, as the brand has put a bit of effort into making the Junior fun enough to justify the Alfa badge. Even the 134bhp Ibrida (hybrid) is responsive, and there’s a hint of a sporty exhaust note from the three-cylinder, but it’s the all-electric Veloce that’s really aimed at enthusiasts, with 276bhp, a limited-slip differential, a quicker steering rack, big brakes, and sports suspension.
The Junior’s cabin layout is a little scattered and can’t match the 2008’s material choices or avant garde design, but it feels sporty, especially if you tick the (admittedly expensive, at £4,100) box for the Sport Pack with its racy Sabelt bucket seats and Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel. Rear seat space is a little tight, though similar to its platform-mates in this regard, 2008 included. The 415-litre boot is smaller than most rivals, though.
LATEST ALFA ROMEO JUNIOR DEALS
Hyundai Kona
- Prices from £26,735
Cyberman styling helps the Hyundai Kona stand out. It’s not for everyone, but then nor was the original Nissan Juke, and that didn’t harm its sales. Get past the looks and the Kona is a talented alternative to the 2008 too, majoring on refinement and space, and offering a suitably broad choice of powerplants.
That includes a range of 282-319 miles, which is among the longest-range cars in this segment, though you pay for the privilege – even the cheapest Kona Electric is £35,000. Hybrid models start a shade under £31,000 and average more than 60mpg, which is competitive for this class, while a basic petrol Konda starts at under £27,000 – though its 99bhp engine feels a bit sluggish.
The Kona definitely errs on the side of comfort over entertainment in the way it drives - it’s no Puma or Alfa Junior rival for fun. But it’s much softer over bumps than that pair, and indeed the 2008, and always feels secure. The dashboard design is a little generic, but smart and easy to use, and the interior is spacious – though at more than 4.3 metres long, the Kona’s on the bigger side for this class, so you’d expect that, ditto the large 466-litre boot.
Jeep Avenger
- Prices from £26,050
Another car closely related to the 2008 under the skin, the Jeep Avenger is another that hides its relationship pretty well – who said all cars sharing a platform have to look the same? The Avenger’s rugged looks are straight from the Jeep playbook and full of neat details and ‘easter eggs’ (you’ll find that seven-bar grille motif all over the place). The cabin is likeable too, with a chunky feel, and a body-colour dashboard insert that really brightens things up.
The more conventional layout might appeal to those put off by the 2008’s quirkier cabin too – and while the Avenger of course has a touchscreen infotainment system, there are also still plenty of physical buttons. Models with a manual transmission (attached to the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo) get a satisfyingly chunky gearknob, while the electric versions get a storage cubby.
You get the full range of modern powertrains in fact: electric, a hybrid all-wheel drive “4xe”, and a regular old petrol. Economy is in the 50-60mpg bracket across the range, while the electric version goes 248 miles on a charge by the brochure, and is efficient in the real world too. Cabin space is unsurprisingly similar to the 2008, though boot space is nothing special, and it drops quickly from the 321-litre petrol to the 282-litre EV or 262-litre 4xe.
