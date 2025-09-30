Peugeot 2008 alternatives: seven other cars to consider instead of this compact crossover

The Peugeot 2008 is one of Europe’s most popular compact SUVs, and with distinctive styling, a high-quality cabin, and a good choice of engines (including an all-electric model) it’s not difficult to see why. It’s a big-seller in the UK too, regularly appearing in the top ten of the sales charts.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Still, it’s a busy market out there, and the 2008 has plenty of competition. Some of it is well worth a look before you sign away the next two or three years with the Peugeot, whether it’s for something with sportier handling, more space, a more conventional interior layout, or a broader mix of abilities.

Best Peugeot 2008 alternatives

Keep reading to learn about our top alternatives to the Peugeot 2008…

Ford Puma

Prices from £26,580

The Ford Puma is consistently towards the top of the UK sales charts, typically selling a couple of thousand more a month than the 2008 (though the tables are turned in mainland Europe). While it’s probably benefitting from Ford canning the Fiesta, it’s also simply a good small SUV, with agile handling and frugal engines. Ford recently added an electric model in the form of the Puma Gen-E, so it can now match the E-2008, too.